Kyle Echarri, Chie Filomeno speak up on rumored romance

Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno, a.k.a. KyChie, star in their first project together, post- PBB days, via Dreamscape Entertainment’s youth-oriented series Beach Bros, now available for streaming on iWantTFC.

If you are tuned in to the latest Dreamscape Entertainment-produced youth-oriented series Beach Bros on iWantTFC, then you know that Chie Filomeno portrays Nicole, the love interest of Kyle Echarri’s Dave Alon. Fans of the two stars refer to them as KyChie since their stint in Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Kumunity Celebrity Edition.

Seeing Kyle and Chie in their first digital series together will all the more send tongues wagging that there’s a brewing romance between the two, especially because they are seemingly extra close to each other and very comfortable in their scenes together.

“Malaking tulong po ‘yung PBB sa career namin at may mga chismis rin pong naganap,” quipped Kyle when he and Chie agreed to sit down for an interview with The STAR, while everyone was on a 15-minute break during the Beach Bros advance screening and media conference. “Hindi maiiwasan ‘yun (chismis) at alam naming mangyayari ‘yun and it’s up to us to control it. But really, we’re just friends.”

“The fans were seeing that (closeness), ginawan po ng twist, of course, since there were kilig moments in PBB. Until now, talagang magkaibigan lang po kami (we’re really just friends),” said Kyle.

Their being friends, Chie said, has worked to their advantage, particularly in scenes that required them to express feelings of love.

“Just like what I would always say in interviews, our connection is there, so in our scenes together, we both just go with the flow,” she added.

Kyle and Chie with, from left, creative writer Nathan Arciaga, co-stars Angelica Lao, Kira Balinger and Brent Manalo, and director Victor Villanueva.

Like her character, Chie will do everything for the man she loves “because I don’t think you can really control what your heart is yearning for. You can’t really tell your heart your restrictions na ayaw mo ng ganito, ayaw mo ng ganyan. The next thing you know, you’re already in love with the person. Wherever your heart leads you, you just have to follow.”

For Kyle, being in love can change the way one sees things. Love easily idealizes the person’s best traits and glosses over the less than positive ones.

“Although sometimes you have to think of the things, good or bad, that come with it, but never regret something that made you happy or that moment that put a smile on your face,” he remarked.

Kyle, too, admitted that there are things he finds hard to understand about women.

“Sometimes, girls are never honest? Hahahaha, basta sometimes girls can be dishonest like, a guy knows when a girl’s mad (but denies) that’s one I found it hard to understand. Ako kasi pag galit ako, sinasabi ko kung bakit ako galit. ‘Yung babae naman parang sasabihin, ‘Bakit di mo alam kung bakit ako galit?’,” Kyle said, pausing for a deep sigh. “Tinatanong ka na nga e, kasi hindi ko alam,’ mga ganun lang po (laughs).”

Chie laughed and teased that Kyle had been in the same situation in the past before explaining why girls can be like that. “Ganun rin ako, I mean, hindi naman s’ya dishonesty, but oftentimes girls would, like me, I would rather weigh things first to calm me down, to avoid saying things that would make the situation worse,” she said.

“I try to reflect muna kung ano ‘yung nararamdaman ko, kung bakit ako tahimik, kung bakit ako galit. So, I think it’s a matter of communication lang talaga. Ako kasi sobrang patient ko at tahimik lang pag galit, so communication is key to avoid being misunderstood,” added Chie.

Kyle revealed that he can easily tell when Chie is mad by just looking at her face. “Alam mo yung di pinapahalata, pero pinapahalata at the same time,” he explained.

“You can see it in my eyes kahit ‘yung body ko iba ‘yung sinasabi,” reasoned Chie, while Kyle was nodding in agreement, adding, “Yes, my eyes also tell when I’m angry.”

Meanwhile, Chie and Kyle said they share similarities and differences with their respective characters in Beach Bros.

“Ang pagkakaiba lang namin ni Nicole is her being so outgoing. I wish na ganun din ako,” said Chie who added that she is a homebody. She enjoys playing with her dogs and watching movies or digital series with her family during her free time.

Kyle, on the other hand, said that his similarities with Dave make it easy for him to bring out his acting as natural as can be.

“Napapansin ko po recently lang na sa dami ng nangyayari sa buhay ko, Dave likes to make everything funny, even if deep inside he is also hurting because of what happened to his brother. I feel like my way of coping is just to put a smile on my face like I try to laugh it (worry) away,” noted Kyle, who recently shared on his Instagram that his younger sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Another is, like me, Dave also believes that we should not be afraid to try new things. I really have this mindset of you only live once and as much as possible, I try to do or find what sparks (a light) in me,” he said.

(Beach Bros, now available for streaming on iWantTFC app and iwanttfc.com, also stars Lance Carr, Angelica Lao, Kira Balinger, Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan. It is directed by Victor Villanueva and written by Nathan Arciaga.)