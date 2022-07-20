Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at the New Frontier Theater last weekend.

The visually-stunning creations essayed inspirations from Philippine folklore, myth, religious figures, fiestas and festivals, as well as daily life.

The costumes varied in sizes and used materials that were natural, recycled and manufactured. Of the 40 creations, this author picked out nine that stood out from the rest of the pack. These were:

Binibini 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann's 'Tikbalang' stole the hearts of spectators, both for its enormity and creativity. Actor Paolo Ballesteros outdid himself by coming up with a design that captured the imagination in this half-horse, half-human creature from Philippine folklore.

Binibini 26 Cyrille Payumo's costume, which was inspired and created by the Aeta Magantsi tribesmen of Porac, was the best presented and performed ensemble during the show. Perceived by many as a "manananggal" outfit due to its removable skirt detail, the perception has created a textured nuance to an otherwise simple creation by Rich Sabinian.

Binibini 8 Herlene Nicole Budol's 'Higantes' ensemble was culled from a real festival in her hometown, Angono, the "Art Capital of the Philippines." One of the sizable creations presented, it took her time to move the figure around the stage, yet managed to present it with utmost ease, to the cheers of fans and supporters.

Binibini 35 Diana Mackey is the muse of the rice harvest in a design by Malayka Yamas. As part of Luzon's food basket, Nueva Ecija has remained one of the country's enduring rice granaries.

Binibini 23 Nicole Borromeo breathes life to this picaresque design by Axel Que. The festive fever of the "perya" is reflected in the colors and details of the entire costume.

Binibini 17 Chelsea Lovely Fernandez wears the "Bridge of Love" and its twinkling lights surround Nick Guarino's ingenious creation. The unmistakable meander of the San Juanico Bridge was beautifully woven around the other design elements of the costume.

Binibini 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan moves agilely with the colors of the spectrum - paying homage to the colors of the Pride crusade. ER Stephen Alvarado's "Ibong Adarna" creation had a wide wing span that alludes to unobstructed flights of freedom.

Binibini 36 Jannine Navarro's "Salida" ensemble approximates the Carroza, bearing the Blessed Virgin, as it leaves the church for a procession. Designer Jayvy Manayon took inspiration from the Holy Mother's first appearance to St. James the Greater, the patron saint of Jannine's hometown.

Binibini 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo is the belle of the blooms in this flower-decked creation. Marvin Garcia brought to life one of Bulacan's festivals, the "Halamanan," which brings to the fore Guiguinto's flair for ornamentation.

Fans and supporters can help determine who among the 40 creations gets to be named as Best in National Costume come finals night. All they need to do is vote for their favorite costume on the Binibining Pilipinas social media page.

The 58th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 31 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

