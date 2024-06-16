Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto in talks for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is in talks to join Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Disney's "Freaky Friday 2."

Entertainment outlet Deadline reported that Jacinto is considered for an undisclosed role in the sequel to the 2003 film; Disney declined to give a comment.

While Curtis and Lohan are expected to reprise their roles as the body-swapping mother-daughter duo of Tess and Anna, young actress Julia Butters is also rumored to have a role in the film.

Lohan confirmed earlier this year that "Freaky Friday 2" was in development at Disney. The movie is set to be directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by "Dollface" creator Jordan Weiss.

"Freaky Friday" is based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name, in which a teenager swaps bodies with her mother.

It was adapted into film twice by Disney before Lohan and Curtis' version, with Barbara Harris, Jodie Foster, Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann also taking on the roles.

The Mark Waters-directed film, also starring Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, took in nearly $161 million (P9.45 billion) at the global box office and has become a cult classic.

Jacinto is best known for starring in "The Good Place," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Bad Times at the El Royale" and the recently released Star Wars series "The Acolyte."

