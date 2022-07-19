^

Fashion and Beauty

TV reporter sends strong message vs disinformation at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 11:49am
TV reporter sends strong message vs disinformation at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show
TV5 reporter Mary Justinne Punsalang wears the "Pakpak ng Katotohan" costume that signifies her fight against disinformation advocacy.
Bruce Casanova via Binibining Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Not done with her spoken word performance about forgetting the past, TV5 reporter Mary Justinne Punsalang reiterated her advocacy of fighting against misinformation and disinformation through her "Pakpak ng Katotohanan" outfit at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show held last July 16 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao.

"This national costume represents her advocacy of fighting disinformation. The Pakpak ng Katotohanan or wings of truth also bears symbolism of her hometown, women empowerment and her readiness to soar for her dreams," the voice over talent said while the Cavite native walked on stage carrying her giant wings.

Another TV personality joined the annual beauty stint. Former "Pinoy Big Brother Otso" housemate Diana Mackey is representing her birthplace, Nueva Ecija. 

The former "Ang Probinsyano" star's  costume aptly gives tribute to the province known as the "Rice Granary of the Philippines" with its montage of rice field, scare crow and bahay kubo. Baskets of palay are also incorporated into her costume designed by Malayka Yamas.

Floridablanca, Pampanga bet Jessica Rose McEwen looked like an ice queen from afar with her all-white ensemble but upon closer inspection, she can be mistaken as a kitchen goddess. 

Her costume refers to her hometown's name which translates to "maputing sampaga" (white flower). 

Designer Kayvan Passion created a gown adorned with crystals, silver applique, hand embroidered beads on fabric and tulle. It is accessorized with a back and head dress made by the Mamumukpuks or Kapampangan craftsmen known for handcrafting sandok (laddle) and kaldero (cauldron) from silver aluminum. 

"Kamukha niya talaga si Mama Mary," a remark that cannot be avoided when onlookers look at Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. 

Basiano's dramatic entrance by putting a white cloth over her face, which is enclosed in a frame like an image of a religious icon that hangs on the sala or an altar, delighted the audience

Her viral costume that trended days before the National Costume showcase is an homage to Padul-Ong Festival, a mythical presentation that unfolds the story on how the image of the Virgin Mary was mysteriously transported from Portugal to Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is celebrated every September 8.

The costume is designed by Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay.    


RELATED: Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

BINIBINING PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
TV reporter sends strong message vs disinformation at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show
57 minutes ago

TV reporter sends strong message vs disinformation at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 57 minutes ago
Not done with her spoken word performance about forgetting the past, TV5 reporter Mary Justinne Punsalang reiterated her advocacy...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Shaina Magdayao on beauty: Honor your authentic self
2 hours ago

WATCH: Shaina Magdayao on beauty: Honor your authentic self

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Shaina especially reminded the youth that they do not have to pressure themselves into looking like celebrities or personalities...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot
Exclusive
1 day ago

Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas contestant Herlene Nicole Budol said that her controversial afro photo shoot was supposed to be an uplifting...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The affordable luxury brand to go with your high-end pieces
6 days ago

The affordable luxury brand to go with your high-end pieces

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 6 days ago
Bryan Lim was poking around the best malls in Asia when he noticed fashionable shoppers flocking to Urban Revivo. In Iconsiam...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Demi Padua's almost forgotten show at the Leon Gallery
6 days ago

Demi Padua's almost forgotten show at the Leon Gallery

By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
The DF Art Agency and the Leon Gallery International staged another impressive and breathtaking show. This time, dahlings,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino fashion icons honored at awards show
6 days ago

Filipino fashion icons honored at awards show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 days ago
Fashion icons, industry pioneers, and luminaries from fashion circles comprised the roster of honorees at the first-ever Philippine...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with