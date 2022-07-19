TV reporter sends strong message vs disinformation at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

TV5 reporter Mary Justinne Punsalang wears the "Pakpak ng Katotohan" costume that signifies her fight against disinformation advocacy.

MANILA, Philippines — Not done with her spoken word performance about forgetting the past, TV5 reporter Mary Justinne Punsalang reiterated her advocacy of fighting against misinformation and disinformation through her "Pakpak ng Katotohanan" outfit at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show held last July 16 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao.

"This national costume represents her advocacy of fighting disinformation. The Pakpak ng Katotohanan or wings of truth also bears symbolism of her hometown, women empowerment and her readiness to soar for her dreams," the voice over talent said while the Cavite native walked on stage carrying her giant wings.

Another TV personality joined the annual beauty stint. Former "Pinoy Big Brother Otso" housemate Diana Mackey is representing her birthplace, Nueva Ecija.

The former "Ang Probinsyano" star's costume aptly gives tribute to the province known as the "Rice Granary of the Philippines" with its montage of rice field, scare crow and bahay kubo. Baskets of palay are also incorporated into her costume designed by Malayka Yamas.

Floridablanca, Pampanga bet Jessica Rose McEwen looked like an ice queen from afar with her all-white ensemble but upon closer inspection, she can be mistaken as a kitchen goddess.

Her costume refers to her hometown's name which translates to "maputing sampaga" (white flower).

Designer Kayvan Passion created a gown adorned with crystals, silver applique, hand embroidered beads on fabric and tulle. It is accessorized with a back and head dress made by the Mamumukpuks or Kapampangan craftsmen known for handcrafting sandok (laddle) and kaldero (cauldron) from silver aluminum.

"Kamukha niya talaga si Mama Mary," a remark that cannot be avoided when onlookers look at Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Basiano's dramatic entrance by putting a white cloth over her face, which is enclosed in a frame like an image of a religious icon that hangs on the sala or an altar, delighted the audience

Her viral costume that trended days before the National Costume showcase is an homage to Padul-Ong Festival, a mythical presentation that unfolds the story on how the image of the Virgin Mary was mysteriously transported from Portugal to Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is celebrated every September 8.

The costume is designed by Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay.



RELATED: Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume