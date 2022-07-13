Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil seen together holding hands, quash rumored breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were seen together visiting Belo Medical Clinic debunking breakup rumors.

In Hayden Kho's Instagram account, the celebrity doctor posted video of Liza and Enrique visiting the clinic while holding hands.

“Despite her very busy schedule, @lizasoberano squeezed in a Belo day at our Belo Bonifacio High Street clinic. We maximized her visit by doing our new do-it-all facial, the RENOVA POWERFACIAL," Hayden wrote.

Fans of the couple commented their delight on Hayden's post.

“Thanks Dr Hayden! Just love to see my favorite couple/actors together,” an Instagram user commented.

“Salamat Sir Hayden sa paayuda. Miss na namin sila grabe. Bait talaga ni doc. Hayden sa aming mga fans. We love you po doc,” another fan commented.

Last June, Liza clarified that she and Enrique are still in a relationship.

“Quen is fine. I was hoping someone will ask me about that. There are rumors about we are parting, but we’re fine, we’re totally fine,” Liza said.

Liza said that Enrique knew about her US endeavor and he totally supported it.

“He knew all about my US trip and I had talked to him, ‘You know these are really big opportunities that I don’t want to miss upon, I hope you understand',” Liza said.

“He’s totally understanding about the whole thing and very supportive. We’re totally fine,” she added.

RELATED: 'We’re totally fine': Liza Soberano denies breakup with Enrique Gil