Tom Hiddleston, fiancÃ©e Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Tom Hiddleston, fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines — "Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are confirmed to be expecting their first child, months after their engagement became official.

Ashton was in New York City promoting her new movie "Mr. Malcolm's List" where she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet while wearing a beaded gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

The designer herself confirmed Ashton's pregnancy in an Instagram post, calling the actress a " glowing mum-to-be"; Hiddleston was not present at the red carpet event.

Starring with Ashton in "Mr. Malcolm's List" are "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto, "Divergent" series star Theo James, as well as Sope Dirisu and Sianad Gregory.

Hiddleston confirmed his engagement with Ashton last June, having proposed to her in March; rumors first spread after Ashton was seen wearing a ring as the couple walked the 2022 BET Awards red carpet.

"I'm very happy," Tom said about the engagement.

The couple starred together in the 2019 Broadway play "Betrayal" and went public as a couple in September 2021 at the Tony Awards. Ashton will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well when she stars in the upcoming movie "The Marvels."

