Tom Hiddleston is 'pleased' that his Marvel character Loki is bisexual

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 11:13am
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
MANILA, Philippines — British actor Tom Hiddleston expressed his pleasure that his character Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is bisexual, as confirmed in the eponymous Disney+ series about the Norse god of mischief.

Tom recently appeared in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with "Cinderella" actress Lily James who brought up the fact Loki is the first major queer character in the MCU.

"I'm amazed that that's true, that in the films' stories it's true," Tom said, recounting that years ago while researching about his character, Loki had always been gender fluid in every aspect.

For Tom, that detail was ancient part of Loki that appeared in the MCU until an episode of "Loki" where Tom's character discussed it with another Loki variant played by Sophia Di Martino.

"I was really pleased an privileged that it came up in the series," Tom continued, acknowledging that it's a small step for the franchise. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in."

Tom added that the confirmation of Loki's sexuality was important to him, "Loki" showrunner Kate Herron (who is also bisexual), and screenwriter Michael Waldron.

Lily James said that such an acknowledgement would make a great impact, particularly in a widely-seen universe like the MCU, and that's important people who watch these films and television shows feel that they are being represented.

Earlier this week Tom officially confirmed his engagement to fellow actor Zawe Ashton, who will soon join the MCU in the upcoming movie "The Marvels."

Tom had proposed to Ashton last March ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the actress was seen wearing a ring as the couple walked the red carpet, sparking rumors that Tom popped the question.

"I'm very happy," Tom said about the engagement.

