Ken Chan expresses support for love team partner Rita Daniela's pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan expressed his support to love team partner Rita Daniela after the actress reveled that she’s pregnant with her first baby.

In his Twitter account, Ken assured Rita that he’s always beside her no matter what.

“To you and your baby, I’m here if you need anything, as someone you can always rely on,” Ken wrote.

“I pray to God for the utmost positivity, protection, support & love to surround you & your baby,” he added.

Ken said that he’s proud of his love team partner's personal milestone.

“As a friend, as someone who cares, I’ll be here for you no matter what. I am so proud of you!” he said.

After Rita revealed that she's pregnant on GMA variety show "All-Out Sunday" yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram account to update her fans about her pregnancy.

“You came just in time. You are God’s greatest gift to me. You give me hope to make more dreams COME true. I shall do anything and everything that’s best for you. Always,” Rita wrote.

“Nanay will always make sure that you have a heart for people and joy in the Lord. I can’t wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita,” she added.

