Ken Chan, Rita Daniela to star in their first film together

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso celebrities Ken Chan and Rita Daniela will star in their first movie together “Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw” under Heaven’s Best Entertainment.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heaven’s Best Entertainment producer and veteran actor Hero Bautista said the movie is now finished and was directed by Louie Ignacio.

“It’s about a sexy dancer na na-in love sa magpa-pari na kaibigan niya. So it’s a love story. Tapos na yung movie, ilalabas na lang,” Hero said.

Hero described Ken and Rita as good actors, saying their set is always fun with them.

“Masarap kasama, mabait yung dalawang batang ‘yon. Nagulat nga sila eh, as a veteran actor na producer pa, akala nila suplado ko. Ang sabi nga nila ‘para kang bagets, Kuya.’ Kasi nga I associate with them, kwentuhan kami, jamming kami. Gusto ko kasi sa set masaya lagi eh. At home sila sa akin,” he said.

The Quezon City councilor also said the movie was shot in August in the middle of the pandemic. He also described how hard the shooting was during the pandemic because of extra cost for swab testing and housing the staff.

“We shoot August last year, pandemic na. Ang hirap mag-shoot while on pandemic kasi first we need to follow protocol, second, magastos. Halimbawa one million ang isang project, you’ll spend extra cost of half million on housing them, feeding people so doble ang gastos,” he said.

“Madugo pero we need to give work to other people, kailangang magkatrabaho ng staff ng mga crew, ng mga artista. We have that burden na magastos talaga. Masyadong talo ang entertainment industry ng Pilipinas. Maraming production na hindi gumagawa ng pelikula ngayon dahil pandemic. Isa kami sa naglakas ng loob na gumawa ng pelikula during this time,” he added.

Apart from the movie, Hero is busy hosting the web series “Real Heroes,” a show that tells real stories and aims to create an inclusive online community. He also finished the movie “Fusion” with Japanese actress Maria Ozawa.