Gerald Anderson secures love for Julia Barretto amid naysayers

Gerald, star of the upcoming ABS-CBN drama, A Family Affair, is in awe of how confident girlfriend Julia is as a woman and that is one thing he admires her for.

There has been an influx of comments online regarding Gerald Anderson’s sincerity and love for girlfriend Julia Barretto. I get it and it’s the Internet. Gerald has a bea tiful roster of past relationships, plus an upcoming hot ABS-CBN drama, A Family Affair, with today’s hottest star Ivana Alawi. But getting to chat with the actor personally will prove otherwise.

Recently, Gerald and Julia were caught in a viral TikTok frenzy where she was outright handed a bridal bouquet at a friend’s wedding, while Gerald was smiling from ear to ear when it was handed to her.

It’s customary in weddings for the bride to throw the bouquet for her entourage to catch, but close friends were saying that it was Gerald who requested this. Well, we asked Gerald about it and he was caught off guard trying to contain his kilig and finish the sentence by saying, “It’s a nice moment and uhhh haha uhhh… Haha ewan ko sayo!!!” Then, he paused a bit to collect himself and continued on in saying, “To see someone na sobrang mahal mo, someone you care about and the support na binibigay niya kahit sobrang busy ko, grabe hindi ko magagawa lahat if it were not for her.”

Gerald was even in awe of how confident Julia is as a woman and that is one thing he admires her for.

Looking on during my chat with Gerald was his co-actor Sam Milby, who would always find some light moments with Gerald.

We also asked Sam how his girlfriend, Top Class host Catriona Gray felt, with the risqué scenes he had with Ivana. Sam shared, “Syempre hindi siya showbiz, she just started but I am very thankful kasi understanding siya. Sinabi ko rin sa kanya ‘pag nasa taping, I don’t like to use my phone much. Pero despite that, very supportive pa siya sa trabaho namin.”

A Family Affair will air on TV5 on June 27 at 9:20 p.m. It is just one of the block timers in the network that seals the deal of ABS-CBN’s growing partnership with TV5.

On another note, we have spoken to Cignal VP for entertainment Isabel Santillan, who told us the good news about the growing Sing Galing Nation and though it is a Cignal-TV5 property, it will soon be broadcast all over the world through ABS-CBN.

“The program is going strong, lumalaki yung franchise and I am very happy to announce na mapapanuod na ito sa buong mundo via TFC starting June 20,” said Isabel. TV5 and Cignal are also in talks with ABS-CBN to air other shows via TFC.

“Abangan nila, there are more partnerships coming up whether it’s block time or our content on TFC,” she added.

Sing Galing Kids is also a new program and an offshoot to the regular Sing Galing. TV5 and Cignal bring back Asia’s Phoenix Morissette to the network after 10 long years to become a “jukeboss” in it.

The network held a grand welcome last Wednesday and Morisette became sentimental.

“Iyong mga tao hindi ko makalimutan, kayo po sila sir Perci (Intalan), pati iyong direk namin, Talent 5 din,” she said. “Kakatuwa being able to reminisce… Star Factor talaga kasi iyon ang first salang ko sa national TV, tapos Cebuana pa and I ended up first runner-up in the show.”

She added that returning to TV5 is like a full-circle moment for her. “It is a great opportunity for me, exactly what you said, to be able to give back and to share what I have been through as a contestant and now I am a judge and be that ate to them.”

Besides work, Morissette also met her husband in TV5. They are celebrating their first wedding anniversary next week.

“Dito rin kami nag-meet sa TV5, 2010 din,” she recalled. “So kung gaano ako katagal sa TV5, ganoon din kami katagal magkakilala. Naging kami long distance, walang nakakaalam. Tapos kami uli in 2019.”

Catch Morissette in Sing Galing Kids on July 16 at 6 p.m.