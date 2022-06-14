Shane Tormes wins Philippines' first ever Miss Global crown

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Shane Tormes won as the new Miss Global 2022.

Shane, who was the first Filipina to win the title, was crowned in a ceremony held last Saturday at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Indonesia.

Malaysia’s Sandra Lim is the first runner-up followed by Australia’s Brooke Rankin, Lithuania’s Sandra Boriseviciute and Brazil’s Natalia Gurgel.

Prior to the coronation night, Shane took to her Instagram account to share how proud she is representing the Philippines.

"I am and will always be grateful for the 11 years of being on stage representing not just myself but different places all over the country. Finally this moment has come that has been my long awaited dream. I am proud to be called PINAY and I am happy to be able to represent you PHILIPPINES,” Shane wrote.

“Maraming salamat po sa mga patuloy na naniniwala at sumusuporta. Mabuhay po tayong lahat!” she added.

