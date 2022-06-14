^

Entertainment

Maymay Entrata shares relationship facts with 'afam' boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 2:38pm
Maymay Entrata shares relationship facts with 'afam' boyfriend
Maymay Entrata with her foreigner boyfriend in a TikTok video on June 12, 2022.
Maymay Entrata via TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata joined her foreigner boyfriend in a TikTok video to show their love for each other.

In her TikTok account, Maymay posted a video of them answering 14 questions about their relationship by pointing at each other. 

“Buti napilit ko pa siyang mag-TikTok. Miss you, mahal!” Maymay captioned the video.

One of the questions in the game was who said "I love you" first. They both agreed that it was Maymay's boyfriend. 

@maymayentrata

Buti napilit ko pa syang mag tiktok ???? Misss you Mahal ????

? 14 Questions You Should Ask - Ally Chen • San Francisco

In her interview recently, Maymay said they are both committed in their relationship despite being a far from each other. 

“Pumasok ka sa relationship, dapat committed ka. Responsibility natin 'yung pagiging committed sa partner natin,” she said.

“Kapag consistent ‘yung nagmamahal sa'yo, araw-araw kang mapo-fall, hindi lang sa umpisa. Araw-araw talaga. Ganito pala 'yung feeling na ako ‘yung priority,” she added.

RELATEDMaymay Entrata back to the Philippines after studying in Canada

MAYMAY ENTRATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz &ndash; onscreen
play

Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ten years after her controversial breakup with boyfriend of two years John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao is open to reuniting...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Model Maureen Wroblewitz and singer-songwriter Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo revealed that they have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Model Maureen Wroblewitz and singer-songwriter Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo revealed that they have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
LANY adds 5th day to Manila 2022 concert

LANY adds 5th day to Manila 2022 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Pop-rock band LANY have added a fifth and final day to their Manila concert return this November.
Entertainment
fbtw
Shane Tormes wins Philippines' first ever Miss Global crown

Shane Tormes wins Philippines' first ever Miss Global crown

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines' bet Shane Tormes won as the new Miss Global 2022. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Schiaparelli at Tony Awards 2022

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Schiaparelli at Tony Awards 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Filipina-American singer-actress Vanessa Hudgens seems to continue her streak of standout fashion moments this year as she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp gets 14M TikTok followers in 1 week, but popularity dropped says study

Johnny Depp gets 14M TikTok followers in 1 week, but popularity dropped says study

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor Johnny Depp may be celebrating his defamation trial win over his ex Amber Heard, but his popularity continues to wane...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with