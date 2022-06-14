Maymay Entrata shares relationship facts with 'afam' boyfriend

Maymay Entrata with her foreigner boyfriend in a TikTok video on June 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata joined her foreigner boyfriend in a TikTok video to show their love for each other.

In her TikTok account, Maymay posted a video of them answering 14 questions about their relationship by pointing at each other.

“Buti napilit ko pa siyang mag-TikTok. Miss you, mahal!” Maymay captioned the video.

One of the questions in the game was who said "I love you" first. They both agreed that it was Maymay's boyfriend.

In her interview recently, Maymay said they are both committed in their relationship despite being a far from each other.

“Pumasok ka sa relationship, dapat committed ka. Responsibility natin 'yung pagiging committed sa partner natin,” she said.

“Kapag consistent ‘yung nagmamahal sa'yo, araw-araw kang mapo-fall, hindi lang sa umpisa. Araw-araw talaga. Ganito pala 'yung feeling na ako ‘yung priority,” she added.

