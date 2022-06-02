^

Maymay Entrata back in the Philippines after studying in Canada

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 6:12pm
Maymay Entrata in an image post on Instagram on June 1, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata is back in the country after spending time in Canada. 

In her Instagram account, Maymay posted photos of her wearing a pink dress in the hallway of ABS-CBN. 

"It’s good to be back mga kapamilya," Maymay captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Chie Filomeno, Bianca Gonzales, Loisa Andalio, Alexa Ilacad, to name a few, commented on her post welcoming her back. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Namiss kita!!!!! So happy to see you dzaaaiii! Grabe pagaling ka oy welcome back!!!" Loisa commented. 

"Welcome back gwapa," Chie commented. 

Maymay spent her time in Canada to pursue her study. Reports said that she wanted to pursue her education abroad even before she started showbiz.  

Last February, Maymay shocked her fans when she posted a photo of her with her "afam" boyfriend calling him "Valentino." 

She, however, did not give details about her relationship.

