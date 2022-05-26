Half-Pinay Chantal Videla introduced as K-pop group idol

Filipina-Argentinian actress Chantal Videla has been officially introduced as a member of upcoming K-pop girl group Lapillus.

In the official Twitter page of Lapillus, Videla's photo was unveiled with a hashtag #Chanty, presumably to launch her stage name as a member.

MLD Entertainment, the home agency to hitmakers Momoland, was reportedly launching a six-member lineup. Along with the Filipina stunner, Lapillus will be composed of members Shana, Haeun, Seowoon, Yue and Bessie.

The 19-year-old Filipina actress appeared in some ABS-CBN shows in the past. As an idol trainee, Chanty has released various song covers showcasing her strong vocal prowess.

