Alden Richards attends 'Stranger Things 4' red carpet premiere in New York

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 4:15pm
Kapuso actor Alden Richards in the red-carpet premiere of 'Stranger Things 4' on May 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards attended the red carpet premiere of Netflix series "Stranger Things 4" in New York. 

In his Instagram account, Alden posted a photo of him at the red carpet event wearing an all-black Dior outfit. 

"When a dream turns into reality," Alden captioned the post. 

The premiere event was attended by lead stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and more.

The fourth season of the series will be available for streaming on May 27 (Volume One) and July 1 (Volume Two). 

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. 

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon "Stranger Things" has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. 

"Stranger Things" was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

