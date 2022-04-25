Alleged third party on Zeinab Harake, Skusta Clee relationship speaks up

MANILA, Philippines — The girl who is the alleged third party between content creator Zeinab Harake and rapper Skusta Clee cleared her name, saying the rumors are false.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Evette Wilson said that she and Skusta are just friends.

“Allegations. Simple as that. They are nothing but allegations,” Evette said.

Evette said that she became friends with Skusta Clee, born Daryl Ruiz, before even she and Zeinab became friends. She met the rapper in different events in the province because she’s an event organizer.

“Even before they became a couple, Daryl and I have already been friends. It all started off when I got myself into events organizing in both Iloilo and Aklan. Funny enough, when they first became a couple, Zeinab and I weren’t that good of friends at all,” she said.

“But it wasn’t till their first break up that we actually became good friends and shared good times. I’ve been a witness to their breakups and make ups and regardless of their multiple splits, I’ve always stayed neutral with the situation, and tried to be there for them in any way I could,” she added.

Evette also confirmed that Zeinab and Skusta are now separated.

“As confirmed by Zeb in our conversation that I have posted, they are, currently separated,” she said.

Evette also shared her message to the two who are having a tough time in their relationship, as well as her bashers.

“To the couple, better days are coming. Whatever path you both choose to take, let the best interest of your child lead the way.

“To the bashers, facts are important. Blank accusations and fake news should never be tolerated. Respect the couple’s privacy and give them their time to figure what has to be done best in their relationship. Allow them time to heal their wounds. Haharap din yan pag ready na sila,” she said.

When asked if she and Skusta have a chance to be in a romantic relationship, Evette said, “I’ve never seen him in that way. We equally respect each other and our friendship. We work better that way.”

Photos of Evette and Skusta wearing a same jacket trended on different social media sites recently, fueling speculations that she is the third party between the couple.

“Pinabili nya sweater na yun saken from US. It was a limited edition sweater from Drew (brand ni Justin Bieber) the first few releases had the same faces on it. I just so happened to have the shirt version of it. I wore it to the airport when I met up with them to pick up mga pinabili nya from US. So we thought we’d take matching photos with our red shirt,” she said.

RELATED: Zeinab Harake suffers from miscarriage