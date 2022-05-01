From Earth to Universe: Celeste Cortesi is new crossover queen

Celeste Cortesi was crowned as new Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 (left) and as new Miss Universe Philippines 2022 (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Celeste Cortesi was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 at the close of glitzy rites in the Mall of Asia Arena today.

The representative of Pasay City bested 31 other hopefuls to wear the newly crafted "La Mer en Majeste" crown. Celeste was also adjudged Miss Photogenic and Best in Swimsuit earlier in the evening.

Related Stories Is Celeste Cortesi a Filipina?

Related: Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Her court is composed of:

Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 and Best in Evening Gown;

Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Universe Philippines Charity;

Annabelle MacDonnell, 1st runner-up;

and Katrina Llegado, 2nd runner-up.

Related: FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion

Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio), Vanessa Ann Caro (Iloilo Province), Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province), Julia Calleja Saubier (Albay, Best in National Costume), and Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City) completed the Top 10 finalists.

The other lucky ladies who made the first cut were Gillian Katherine De Mesa (Nueva Vizcaya, winner of the online poll), Jona Sweet (Aklan), Angelica Lopez (Palawan), Jewel Alexandra Palacat (Ilocos Sur, voted Miss Friendship), Sonja Jeyn Tanyag (Laguna), and Dorothy Gemillan (Iloilo City).

This year's selection committee included Atty. Francis Papica, Atty. Margarita Gutierrez, Arch. Richelle Louise Singson-Michael, Engr. Sam Versoza, Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2006 Lia Andrea Ramos, Dr. Jennifer Olay, Dr. Joshua Sorrentino, and reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu.

The evening's commentators at the Kumu lounge were Bb. Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti, Carla Lizardo, and last year's Miss Universe Philippines semifinalist Roussane Marie Bernie.

Cortesi is not the first crossover queen to win another national title. Carlene Aguilar, the first Miss Earth Philippines national winner in 2001 joined the Binibining Pilipinas in 2005, aiming to win the national Universe title but ended up with the national World crown instead. Cortesi, therefore, holds the distinction of being the first national Earth warrior to win the national Universe title.

Hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere,vand Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh nel-Peters Tebow, the three-hour long extravaganza was beamed to a global audience through the iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment, and TFC channels on YouTube. Those who missed the final show may catch the television broadcast on May 1, 9 am, on the GMA network.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2022