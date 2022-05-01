TV personalities, pageant veterans aim for a Bb. Pilipinas crown

As the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) announced its official candidates last April 22 for this year’s edition, this paper listed some of the pageant veterans and television personalities who tried their luck in the national beauty competition.

Diana Mackey is a Filipino-Kiwi, former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Season 8 housemate and was previously named Miss Manila second runner-up, Miss Philippines Earth 2015 runner-up and Slimmers World’s Miss Bikini Philippines.

Herlene Nicole Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” is a 22-year-old comedian, actress and host of the variety show Wowowin. She became known to the public through Willie Revillame’s Willie of Fortune segment in the said television program and appeared in GMA Network’s Magpakailanman: A Girl Named Hipon (The Herlene Budol Story) as herself and in the series Madrasta as Sandy Escudero.

From the field of sports, former player of the Benilde Blazers in the National Collegiate Athletic Association and Cignal HD Spikers in the Philippine Volleyball League, Janine Navarro crosses over to the world of pageantry.

A graduate from Far Eastern University and a reporter for TV5 News, Mary Justinne Punsalang is representing Cavite in this year’s Bb. Pilipinas competition.

Bb. Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up Gabrielle Basiano decided to take another shot at the crown. The 5’9”-tall aspirant is a model from Eastern Samar.

Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Roberta Tamondong, Miss Bikini Philippines 2020 Chelsea Fernandez and Miss Millennial Philippines 2019 Nicole Borromeo are also among the hopefuls this year.

Roberta is the first Filipino to win the Miss Eco Teen International crown in Egypt. Chelsea bagged the Miss Earth Philippines Water 2019 title prior to becoming Miss Bikini Philippines, while Nicole previously got the Miss Millennial Cebu 2019, Miss Silka Cebu 2017, Miss Mandaue 2018, and the Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 titles.

Giving pageantry another try are Miss FIT Philippines 2021 and Miss Philippines Earth 2021 finalist Yllana Marie Aduana; Ambassadress of the World-Philippines 2019 and Miss Econest 2018 Christine Juliane Opiaza; and Miss Tourism International 2019/2020 Cyrille Payumo.

The old-timers also include Jashmin Dimaculangan, Jane Darren Genobisa, Graziella Lehman, and Karen Laurrie Mendoza.

Miss World Philippines 2021 contestant Anne de Mesa and Nyca Mae Bernardo, who auditioned for Miss Universe Philippines 2022, are also set to vie for the Bb. Pilipinas crown.

Meanwhile, the BPCI recently posted on their social media account that they “officially accepted the withdrawal” of the following bets: Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal.

“We thank them for their time and wish them well in their future plans,” the statement said.

They will be replaced by Patricia Ann Tan, Ma. Isabela David and Joanna Marie Rabe.

Bb. Pilipinas 2022’s full and official roster of candidates, with their corresponding numbers, are: Stacey Daniella Gabriel (1), Krizzia Lynn Moreno (2), Diana Joy Pinto (3), Jane Darren Genobisa (4), Karen Laurrie Mendoza (5), Elda Louise Aznar (6), Graciella Sheine Lehmann (7), Nicole Budol (8), Natasha Ellema Jung (9), Fatima Kate Bisan (10), Esel Mae Pabillaran (11), Leslie Avila (12), Patricia Ann Tan (13), Joanna Day (14), Nyca Mae Bernardo (15), Jeriza Uy (16), Chelsea Fernandez (17), Ma. Isabela David (18), Ira Patricia Malaluan (19) and Joanna Marie Rabe (20).

Completing the list are Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza (21), Joanna Ricci Alajar (22), Nicole Borromeo (23), Patricia Samantha Go (24), Annalena Lakrini (25), Cyrille Payumo (26), Jessica Rose McEwen (27), Gabrielle Camille Basiano (28), Mariella Esguerra (29), Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan (30), Yllana Marie Aduana (31), Anna Carres de Mesa (32), Mary Justinne Punsalang (33), Christine Juliane Opiaza (34), Diana Mackey (35), Jannine Navarro (36), Eiffel Janell Rosalita (37), Ethel Abellanosa (38), Jasmine Omay (39) and Roberta Angela Tamondong (40).

The newest batch of hopefuls will compete for the coveted Bb. Pilipinas titles and represent the country in international pageants abroad.