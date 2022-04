Zeinab Harake suffers from miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube content creator Zeinab Harake revealed that she suffered from miscarriage with her second baby with partner Skusta Clee.

In her Instagram account on Wednesday, the YouTube star posted a photo of her carrying her daughter Bia besides an urn.

“My baby boy rest kana mahal na mahal ka namin ni ate bia mo bantayan at palakasin mo kami palagi di ka mawawala sa puso namin moon,” she captioned the post.

“Be our forever angel mommy loves you so much,” she added.

Celebrities such as Jessy Mendiola, RR Enriquez, Awra Briguel, to name a few commented their condolences to Zeinab.

“Aaaawwwwwww praying for comfort and strength. Rest in paradise baby moon," RR said.

“Deepest condolences to you and your fam, Zeb. akap…," Jessy commented.

“Mahal na mahal kita ate ko, mahigpit na yakap,” Awra said.

Zeinab and Skusta welcomed their first daughter Bia in April 2021.

