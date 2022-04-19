^

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman return in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 2:16pm
Composite image of the "Thor: Love and Thunder" poster and Natalie Portman as She-Thor from the movie's teaser trailer
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios continue to bring on the heat after dropping the teaser and poster for their upcoming movie, "Thor: Love and Thunder," the fourth film in the "Thor" series and the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Chris Hemsworth returns as the mighty Thor, still on his journey toward internal recovery following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," having tagged along with the Guardians of the Galaxy — Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel's Groot, and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista's Drax.

Thor is also working on his fitness, much to the annoyance of Star-Lord it appears, but the trailer appears to allude that this may be Thor's last hurrah as a hero. But a prospect at retirement seems unlikely as Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher seeks to wipe out all gods.

 

 

The biggest surprise of the trailer came after the title card with the first look of Natalie Portman as She-Thor, wielding the hammer Mjolnir. Portman had played Thor's love interest Jane Foster in the first two "Thor" films, but was absent in "Thor: Ragnarok" and only appeared in archival footage in "Endgame."

Related: Disney delays upcoming Marvel movies, 'Indiana Jones 5'

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who helmed "Ragnarok," returns to the director's chair and continues the revolutionized '80s synth and rock opera vibe of the franchise by having the trailer set to Guns and Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." Waititi also voices Korg in MCU.

Also starring in the new film are Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, now King of New Asgard, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Jaimie Alexander's Sif, Sean Gunn's Kraglin and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their roles as Asgardian actors, to be joined by Melissa McCarthy.

There is no news of whether Tom Hiddleston's Loki will make an appearance, having wrapped the first season of his own Disney+ series and greenlit for a second season.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will arrive in cinemas on July 8.

RELATED: Good guys gone bad: Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa to play villains

