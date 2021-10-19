



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
Disney delays upcoming Marvel movies, 'Indiana Jones 5'

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 7:53pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Disney cited production issues as the reasons for the calendar shifts, as well as gradual adjustment to the movie industry recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANILA, Philippines — Marvel is on the move again.



Disney recently announced they are shifting the release dates of the Marvel movies coming out in 2022 and beyond.



Each of the Marvel films are moving one date down from their planned release, starting with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" moving from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022 —the original date for "Thor: Love and Thunder."



The fourth Thor movie now becomes a summer release set for July 8, 2022, pushing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to November 11, 2022 — a weekend after competitor DC Comics and Warner Bros.' "The Flash."



The shift bumps the remaining Marvel movies to 2023. "The Marvels" is now set for February 17 while "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is also eyeing a summer release on July 28— both are still in production.



 






 



The only Marvel movie that kept its release date was "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" for May 5, 2023. An untitled Marvel film that would follow "Ant-Man 3" on October 20, 2023 was taken off by Disney.



A non-Marvel film that saw a delay was "Indiana Jones 5," again starring Harrison Ford, which is pushed back by almost a year to June 30, 2023.



Disney cited production issues as the reasons for the calendar shifts, as well as gradual adjustment of the movie industry's recovery from the pandemic.



Marvel films could be shown in the Philippines



Though the shift may appear as a hindrance to some, the move could be favorable for the Philippines, which is still waiting for a return to theaters after over 17 months.



The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) placed Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 beginning October 16, and among the establishments that can operate at a maximum of 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals are cinemas.



Interior department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said moviegoers must sit apart while Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the reopening of cinemas will continue to be monitored.



The Cinema Exhibitor Association of the Philippines (CEAP) echoed officials' protocols to ensure safety, adding that eating will not be allowed.



CEAP expressed their intention to show the Marvel movies that the Philippines missed this year such as "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" — the latter produced by Sony, not Disney.



The organization also plans to show upcoming Marvel films like "The Eternals," directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, which just saw its world premiere, and the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home."



Other blockbusters CEAP are hoping theaters will show are Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in "No Time To Die" and the sci-fi epic "Dune."



