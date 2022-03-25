^

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn dies in his sleep at 25

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 2:08pm
Beam Papangkorn
MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Beam Papangkorn died last Wednesday. He was 25. 

His network Nadao Bangkok confirmed the news on its Instagram account. 

"Nadao Bangkok would like to express our condolences for the passing away of Beam Papangkorn Ruekchalern today (March 23)," the network said in Thai. 

"We would like to express our condolences to Beam's family and all Beam's performances including 'Project S The Series' and 'Spike!' Forever in our memories," it added. 

 

 

According to reports, Beam died in his sleep. He was found by his mother lifeless in his room. 

Beam is known for his appearance in several projects like "Water Boyy" (2015) and "The Stranded" (2019).

