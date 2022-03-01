

















































 
























Thai actress Tangmo found dead in river
 


Jan Milo Severo
March 1, 2022

 



 
Thai actress Tangmo found dead in river
Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong 
Tangmo via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — After 38-hour search, Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong was found dead in Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. 


Her body was found 300 meters away from Pibulsongkram pier in Nonthaburi province after she fell from a boat two days ago. 


Reports said that the speedboat owner Tanupat Lerttaweewit and the driver Paibul Trikanchananan were formally charged with death by negligence. The owner is also facing additional charges of using a boat with an expired license.


Tangmo was with her manager and with four other people when she fell from the boat.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by @melonp.official







 


Autopsy report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital said that there’s sand in her lungs.


Tangmo’s mother Panida Sirayutthayothin said that her daughter’s death may not have been accidental. 


“Someone might not have been pleased Tangmo was there,” she said.


Tangmo was one of the most popular actresses in Thai entertainment industry. She starred in the movie “The Fallen Leaf” and a series called “Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence.”

 


 










 









