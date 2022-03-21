Karina Bautista finds role model in Dimples Romana

Karina looks up to Dimples in all aspects — her being a mom, actress and businesswoman.The young actress with perennial screen partner Aljon Mendoza.

Karina Bautista need not think long and hard before saying that among the Kapamilya actresses she has worked with, she sees Dimples Romana as the perfect role model.

“I believe my role model, aside from my mom, is my Nanay Kakay Sicat in Viral Scandal and friend in real life, si Ate Dimples Romana,” began Karina when women’s empowerment became part of the topic during the virtual conference for Bida Star Singer, the latest Kapamilya search for the next online singing sensation.

“I look up to her because we all know her story outside of the camera at kung gaano katatag ‘yung loob n’ya to stay in this industry despite the many years of hardship (to get where she is now),” she added.

It’s no secret that Dimples started her acting career portraying the best friend of the lead character in most of her acting projects. She revealed during her interview with The King of Talk Boy Abunda on his YouTube’s Batalk Channel, that in the past, there were people who would tease her for always portraying the “Pambansang Bestfriend.” She even recalled being told that she didn’t possess the qualities of a lead star.

“She wasn’t in the spotlight (as lead star) at first, pero ngayon nandoon na s’ya. Hindi s’ya nagbago. Instead, she humbled herself even more at ‘yun ang tinuturo n’ya sa amin na habang tumataas ka, bumababa ka rin,” Karina pointed out. “That’s why, I find her so inspirational in all aspects — her being an actress, a mom and a businesswoman.”

Small wonder, Karina always gives her best in every project that lands in her lap. In fact, she will be hosting Bida Star anew as it begins its search for the next online singing sensation via Bida Star Singer with perennial screen partner Aljon Mendoza. They will be joined by Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 housemate Anji Salvacion.

In the contest, aspiring singers will showcase their talent through the set of challenges like The Cover, a live singing showdown in front of the judges; Online Gig, where contestants take over Star Hunt’s Kumu account; and a Bida Star Bagsakan.

Karina expressed excitement over her hosting duty because “I’d like to see how the contestants will give a new flavor to the songs that a lot of people have performed before.”

The former PBB housemate also appreciated the trust given to her and Aljon to host this year’s edition of Bida Star. KarJon began hosting for the show some two years ago.

She said, “I really learned a lot, from reading the lines to interacting with the auditionees to handling the pressure and doing all the camera work because before we’re doing home shoots like may green screen, may camera stand, angles, lahat ‘yan inaral pa namin. But I think it’s how I deliver the lines talaga (‘yung natutunan). It’s important to sound natural and, in a way, it has to have conviction na kailangan maipadama mo sa auditionees, lalo na kung contestants na sila, ‘yung kaba, ‘yung excitement sa sinasabi mo.

“(Hosting) Bida Star also trained me how to control my face muscles because sometimes you really have to be serious and yet may dala kang good news. So, madami akong natutunan at mas lalo akong napabilib sa mga (TV) hosts kasi akala ko dati madali lang pero actually ang hirap at nakakataranta especially if you are already running out of time and you have to wrap it up kaya kailangan talaga fast thinker ka rin. So, I get to practice on that and I can say that I have improved,” Karina concluded.

Bida Star Singer contestants are in for an exciting journey with judges Anna Graham, ABS-CBN singing coach; Reily Santiago, Polaris and It’s Showtime head; and a weekly celebrity guest judge from Polaris. The winner will receive a special trophy, P50,000 cash and ABS-CBN management and recording contract.