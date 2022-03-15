^

Photos of Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes spark dating rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 2:13pm
Photos of Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes spark dating rumors
A waiter in a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City took a photo of him with Ricci. He also took a photo of him with Andrea sparking rumors that the two are on a date in BGC.
Jaysonbet via Tiktok

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of actress Andrea Brillantes and basketball player Ricci Rivero seemingly together on a night out have been circulating online, which have sparked dating rumors between the two. 

A waiter at a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City posted a photo of himself with Ricci, then a photo with Andrea, hinting that the two were together on a date. 

A Tiktok video of Andrea wearing Ricci's University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons jersey added fuel to the fire. 

Ricci's jersey number is 25. 

@jaysonbet Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes ???? #riccirivero #andreabrillantes #jaysonbet #jaysonremoroza ? Ghost - Justin Bieber

Social media users believe that the video was taken during the lock-in taping of “Lyric & Beat,” Andrea’s upcoming iWant series with love team partner Seth Fedelin.

Meanwhile, Ricci is gearing up for the 84th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the official partner of the UAAP, is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the country’s premier collegiate league as it announced that it would bring the games to legions of fans via the GigaPlay app. The return of UAAP games is set to rekindle healthy rivalries among eight universities namely, Ateneo De Manila University, Adamson University, De La Salle University, National University, University of the East, University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, and University of Santo Tomas.
  
Recognizing that most students are still supporting their schools remotely, Smart intends to play a crucial role by delivering real-time UAAP action to subscribers and sports fans. 

@xx.bbyshamee #fyp? #andreabrillantes #riccirivero ? like by bts - keehoswife

“We join the millions of UAAP fans who are eager to show their school pride as the league returns after a two-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus. While we can’t troop to the venues in full force just yet, we are glad to make watching the upcoming games easier than ever with the GigaPlay app. This is part of our commitment to give our customers what they want and continue to enable them to pursue their passions,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

