Photos of Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes spark dating rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of actress Andrea Brillantes and basketball player Ricci Rivero seemingly together on a night out have been circulating online, which have sparked dating rumors between the two.

A waiter at a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City posted a photo of himself with Ricci, then a photo with Andrea, hinting that the two were together on a date.

A Tiktok video of Andrea wearing Ricci's University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons jersey added fuel to the fire.

Ricci's jersey number is 25.

Social media users believe that the video was taken during the lock-in taping of “Lyric & Beat,” Andrea’s upcoming iWant series with love team partner Seth Fedelin.

Meanwhile, Ricci is gearing up for the 84th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

