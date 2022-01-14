

















































 
























Why did Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz unfollow each other?
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 2:56pm





 
Why did Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz unfollow each other?
Andrea Brillantes (left) and Francine Diaz: 'Kadenang Ginto' is their acting playground
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Gold Squad members Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz trended online after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the two Kapamilya young stars unfollowed each other on Instagram. 


Andrea and Francine were trending on Twitter today as fans speculated about the status of their friendship.


Photos of Andrea's love team partner Seth Federlin with Francine and her family spending time together circulated online, which social media users believed to be the beginning of the rift between the two young stars. 


Andrea also posted a cryptic video on her TikTok account where she used lyrics from Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.” 


 




@blythe Kagigising ko lang? #fyp ? Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez





 


“I gave my all and they all know it. You turned me down and now it’s showing. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it,” the lyrics stated. 


Andrea, Francine and Seth, together with Kyle Echarri, are the original members of the Gold Squad which began during the hit teleserye "Kadenang Ginto" in 2018. 


They were reunited in the primetime teleserye "Huwag Kang Mangamba" last year.


