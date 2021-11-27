Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo expecting a baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso newlywed couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared the news on Jennylyn's YouTube channel on Friday.

“Gusto naman namin ng ibang mapaglalaruan, ibang mabibihisan. Lalo na si Jen, tuwang-tuwa siya sa baby girl,” Dennis said in the vlog.

“Kahit andun pa lang kami sa Dallas, ginagawa pa lang namin yung surrogacy plans namin. Ni-request namin na sana baby girl ang lumabas,” he added.

Jennylyn said that they are manifesting that their next baby will be girl because she likes to look for pink things.

“Mina-manifest na natin na girl to. Kahit hindi pa namin alam. Mahilig akong tumingin ng pink. Siya confident naman na girl yan. Ganun kami ka-confident [na] girl,” she said.

The couple has their respective sons from their previous relationship. Dennis has Calix with Carlene Aguilar while Jennylyn has Alex with Patrick Garcia.

Jennylyn and Dennis recently tied the knot in a simple garden ceremony after announcing their engagement last October 28. — Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel