
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo expecting a baby girl
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 10:34am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo expecting a baby girl
Engaged couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo
Jennylyn Mercado via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso newlywed couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. 



The couple shared the news on Jennylyn's YouTube channel on Friday. 





“Gusto naman namin ng ibang mapaglalaruan, ibang mabibihisan. Lalo na si Jen, tuwang-tuwa siya sa baby girl,” Dennis said in the vlog.



“Kahit andun pa lang kami sa Dallas, ginagawa pa lang namin yung surrogacy plans namin. Ni-request namin na sana baby girl ang lumabas,” he added. 






Jennylyn said that they are manifesting that their next baby will be girl because she likes to look for pink things. 



“Mina-manifest na natin na girl to. Kahit hindi pa namin alam. Mahilig akong tumingin ng pink. Siya confident naman na girl yan. Ganun kami ka-confident [na] girl,” she said. 



The couple has their respective sons from their previous relationship. Dennis has Calix with Carlene Aguilar while Jennylyn has Alex with Patrick Garcia. 



Jennylyn and Dennis recently tied the knot in a simple garden ceremony after announcing their engagement last October 28. — Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DENNIS TRILLO AT JENNYLYN MERCADO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is making her highly-anticipated debut in an ABS-CBN series through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) celebrated the victories of Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss InterContinental...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chito Ro&ntilde;o explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chito Roño explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We’re modernizing Valentina this time. Totally kakaiba sa dating Valentina!” he avowed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie Hsu files divorce from wealthy Chinese husband
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie Hsu files divorce from wealthy Chinese husband


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, popularly known as Shan Cai in the hit series "Meteor Garden," announced recently that she filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Osang, Alma, Ara & Maui pass on the legacy to new breed of sexy stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osang, Alma, Ara & Maui pass on the legacy to new breed of sexy stars


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former sexy stars Alma Moreno, Ara Mina, Maui Taylor and Rosanna “Osang” Roces come together again for the sequel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lea and Gary record together for the first time for medical frontliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lea and Gary record together for the first time for medical frontliners


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
“How do we do something like Live Aid?” That was the ambitious query originally pitched by Bienvenido “Donnie”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erik Matti brings Pinoy perspective to Folklore horror anthology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erik Matti brings Pinoy perspective to Folklore horror anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior. Dusk to dawn. Two persons in a frame.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelina Jolie shares how much her kids love her in Eternals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelina Jolie shares how much her kids love her in Eternals


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
‘My kids did like this film and the character is the most like me and I think that’s because they’ve seen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Ros&eacute; test negative for COVID-19; Lisa &lsquo;in very good condition&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé test negative for COVID-19; Lisa ‘in very good condition’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé tested negative for COVID-19 while their fellow Blackpink member Lisa Manoban was “without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with