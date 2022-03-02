^

'True ba gay daw siya?': Tom Rodriguez turns off comment section on Instagram

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 5:53pm
Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez show their wedding rings.
Pat Dy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez turned off his comment section on Instagram after receiving lots of criticism from social media users. 

His wife Carla Abellana recently had a liking spree on the comments of Tom’s post on Instagram. 

"Nagtiwala syo ang biyenan mo tom…2 buwan natiis at iniwan mo ang asawa mo bagong kasal kyo hindi mo mahal ang wife mo kawawa si carla nagmahal at nagtiwala syo," a fan commented on Tom which Carla liked. 

Another comment liked by Carla said, "Tom taas ng pride at ego mo buti nlang wala p anak kawawa naman broken family rin katulad ni carla..," referencing Carla's separated parents, Rey PJ Abellana and Rea Reyes.

"Guapo nga, di naman honest," another comment said, which was also liked by Carla.

Moreover, Carla liked a comment where an Instagram user commented on Tom’s post “True ba gay daw siya?”

The couple are yet to address their separation issue in public. 

The two got married in an intimate ceremony in Batangas last October 2021, after being girlfriend-boyfriend for seven years.

CARLA ABELLANA AND TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
