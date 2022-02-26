Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez

ZAMBALES, Philippines — A month after their rumored split, Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to a social media user who called her husband Tom Rodriguez a cheater.

Tom took to Instagram to promote his new film with Meg Imperial "The Last Five Years."

"Nakilala, nagmahal, nasaktan. Kailan ka huling umiyak dahil sa pag-ibig?" Tom wrote in the caption.

An Instagram user, however, commented "cheater" on the post.

Carla liked the comment, fueling speculation that Tom really cheated on her.

Tom and Carla were reported to have broken up because of a third party.

In the Pilipino Star Ngayon column of Salve Asis earlier this year, it was speculated that the alleged split was due to another female celebrity linked to Tom.

In one of the episodes of "Take It... Per Minute, Me Ganun", Mr. Fu gave a blind item. Cristy Fermin got the blind item while Lolit Solis named Tom and Carla.