Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales revealed that he and wife Kim Jones are currently settling in their new place in New York City.

After his last ABS-CBN teleserye project "Halik" in 2019, Jericho was last seen in his short film "Basurero," which made the rounds of US film festivals in 2020.

The actor posted the update on Instagram, showing him and his wife Kim relaxing on the floor of their new aparment which has not been furnished yet.

He wrote, “Sa Bagong Haybol Sa Big Apol. Kim on google maps : saan ang palengke…? Me sa bintana : ano’ng oras dadaan ang taho?”

Their celebrity friends Bea Alonzo and Kiana Valenciano expressed their excitement, congratulating the couple on their new home.

In another post, the Kapamilya actor shared how he is enjoying the street food in New York. He shared that he first had chicken rice when he enrolled at the New York Film Academy in 2011, where he took up courses in acting, directing, and producing.

He wrote, “Have a nice chicken rice! Ritwal ko nung estudyante pa acting school. Napadpad sa isang kanto ng New York, hindi Cubao. Pero masarap din turo-turo dun. #wheninnyc #sietenasakaratulaotsosiningil”

Before the pandemic started, Echo had shared his plans to fly to the US to shoot a film in 2021. He was also set to star in a new television project last year.

When asked how he was able to reach his dreams in life, Echo shared in a previous post, “They say dreams are only dreams and wishes will remain to be wishes but not until you do something about them. So keep dreaming, keep hoping and keep moving. You are made to be something and a someone for another.”

