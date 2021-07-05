Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales revealed that he's set to leave for the United States to shoot for a project with a Filipino-American director.

These are the only details he shared about his acting career but the original '90s heartthrob has been busy sharing his wacky and goofy side on his Instagram (IG).



“I'm very excited because we're going to be shooting in L.A. (Los Angeles), and I'll be working with a Fil-Am director who's based there. I just can't announce anything but I've gotten the names of the people I'm gonna be working with and it's medyo scary ng konti but it’s fun,” he said.



It's been two years since he starred in a teleserye with the top-rating "Halik." The actor, however, is taking his time off from TV. He's instead been making his own online show titled "Gabi Na Naman With Jericho Rosales." His own IG has posts with him singing or talking about random stuff with his show's hashtag #gabinanaman.



He and wife, host/model Kim Jones have relocated to surfing paradise, La Union. It's a logical move with both being avid surfers.



“We've all settled and relaxed, and we've kind of embraced reality na this could be it for us,” he explained.

Jericho's not shy in his domestic bliss. He even posts some of his chores on his IG like washing the dishes. He's taking a liking to cleaning, walking the dog, gardening, and even making time for do-it-yourself projects. Of course, he still takes wonderful snapshots with his outfitted film camera.



Amid all these, the actor continued with his very active lifestyle by swimming, surfing, running, walking, and calisthenics.



“There are times when you're restless. You just try to be creative and at the same time not pressure yourself. At the end of the day it's all about safety and staying healthy. It's all about staying healthy [mentally] also,” he shared.



He's had his fair share of bad days, including going through stress. “I always get headaches because of working out and because of stress. My work is super high-stress. So I just normally retreat, take a break, take some Advil, and then go back to work.”



Jericho acknowledged the effect of the pandemic on most people, including himself. The actor shared his experience coping with it.



“If you have enough to get by or at least to survive, that's enough for now. It's not the year to get rich. We have to embrace what the world is telling us. Just pause for a bit and look around, see what kind of life you’re living,” he said.



