Piolo Pascual willing to work in Manny Villar's AMBS

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is willing to work in Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) if his schedule permits.

Villar’s AMBS recently acquired some of the frequencies of ABS-CBN.

At the virtual press conference of his upcoming sitcom “My Papa Pi” last Saturday, Piolo said he’s willing to have a show in the new channel if there’s no conflict with ABS-CBN.

“As long as there’s no conflict. Kung hindi siya conflict sa shows mo with ABS, I don’t think it’s gonna matter. And as long as the concept is good,” he said.

Piolo, however, said that he is focused at the moment with his mother network.



“Pero for now I’m just gonna (be) for whatever right now with ABS. I have shows working on so I think I don’t have the time for that (other networks) in the near future,” he said.

The "Ultimate Heartthrob" will be joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and hit comedian and versatile actor Pepe Herrera in this series from Star Creatives, which will be helmed by award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Set in the fictional Mapag-Asa street, “My Papa Pi” revolves around the lives of Pipoy (Piolo), a single dad who wants a better future for his daughter, his twin brother Popoy (Pepe), a popular tumbong maker and owner of “One More Tumbong,” and Tere (Pia), a woman with a golden heart who happens to be Popoy’s one great love but has feelings for Pipoy.

Adding zest to their story are other characters in Brgy. Gintong Tupa to be played by the star-studded ensemble of Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez a/k.a. "Madam Inutz," and breakout stars Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner from the movie "Love at First Stream."

"My Papa Pi" is one of ABS-CBN's much-awaited 2022 offerings as this is Piolo's first ABS-CBN series since 2020. Dubbed as a "sweetcom," the show will bring smiles and romance to viewers who are looking for something fresh and new this 2022.

“It’s a nice breather. I even surprise myself dito sa show. Ang sarap having a solid cast and a director na fun. 'Pag nakakapagpatawa ka o nakakapagbigay ng ligaya sa paligid mo, it’s a nice feeling pabalik sa ‘yo,” said Piolo about his new show.

