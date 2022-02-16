Pia Wurtzbach says Jeremy Jauncey will likely be more jealous over Pepe Herrera than Piolo Pascual

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach believes that her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey will more likely be jealous over Pepe Herrera than Piolo Pascual.

In the virtual press conference of her upcoming sitcom “My Papa Pi” on Saturday, Pia shared that she did not initially inform Jeremy that she accepted the project.

“Hindi ako nagpaalam, pinaalam ko sa kanya na gagawin ko. Kilala na niya si Papa P. Siyempre ikinukwento ko sa kanya 'yung pagsho-showbiz ko before, sino mga nakakatrabaho ko,” Pia said.

“Feeling ko kay Pepe siya mate-threaten talaga kasi napaka-sharp ni Pepe,” she added, drawing laughter from the cast.

Pia then said that she believes that as long as they have an open communication, she can work out their long distance relationship.

“I think mayroong good and open communication lalo na sa 'kin kasi we don't see each other all the time, in a way, long distance relationship kami. But it's important na lagi kayo nag-uusap, honest kayo. At mayroon kayong plano para meron kayong something to look forward to. We make it work,” she said.

The beauty queen also said that she’s excited to work with Piolo again in a sitcom after they worked together in the show “Bora” back in 2005.

“Nandyan na 'yung project, 'yung araw na sinasabi sa 'kin na merong inquiry para makasama ako sa sitcom, nag-decide na rin ako sa araw na 'yun na gagawin ko siya,” she said.

“Kasi sumakto rin na may time ako. I was able to move some stuff around to make time for the shoot. Nandito rin naman ako sa Pilipinas,” she added.

Related Story: 'Under ako noon sa lalaki': Pia Wurtzbach reveals giving up everything for love

Set in the fictional Mapag-Asa street, “My Papa Pi” revolves around the lives of Pipoy (Piolo), a single dad who wants a better future for his daughter, his twin brother Popoy (Pepe), a popular tumbong maker and owner of “One More Tumbong,” and Tere (Pia), a woman with a golden heart who happens to be Popoy’s one great love, but has feelings for Pipoy.

Adding zest to their story are other characters in Brgy. Gintong Tupa to be played by the star-studded ensemble of Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez aka Madam Inutz, and breakout stars Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner from the movie "Love at First Stream."

"My Papa Pi" is one of ABS-CBN's much-awaited 2022 offerings as this is Piolo's first ABS-CBN series since 2020. Dubbed as a "sweetcom," the show will bring smiles and romance to viewers who are looking for something fresh and new this 2022.

RELATED: 'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19