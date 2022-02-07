

















































 












Entertainment
 
Kylie Jenner confirms birth of second child with Travis Scott
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 11:46am





 
Kylie Jenner confirms birth of second child with Travis Scott
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. 
AFP / Getty Images for The New School / Craig Barritt
 


MANILA, Philippines — Reality TV star Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott.


The beauty mogul shared the news on Instagram that they had welcomed their new baby, along with a picture of what appears to be the hand of the baby, captioned "2/2/22."


Sounds like Jenner gave birth to the baby on February 2.


Kylie confirmed she was pregnant with baby #2 in September of last year, probably around four months along at that point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also pulled out from the Met Gala last year, as she shared photos of her baby bump that time.


The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the Grammy nominee went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, baby girl Stormi, in February 2018. 


