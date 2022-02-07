Kylie Jenner confirms birth of second child with Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Reality TV star Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul shared the news on Instagram that they had welcomed their new baby, along with a picture of what appears to be the hand of the baby, captioned "2/2/22."

Sounds like Jenner gave birth to the baby on February 2.

Kylie confirmed she was pregnant with baby #2 in September of last year, probably around four months along at that point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also pulled out from the Met Gala last year, as she shared photos of her baby bump that time.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the Grammy nominee went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, baby girl Stormi, in February 2018.

RELATED: Kardashians say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up'