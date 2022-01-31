Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst posts farewell before death, Miss Universe pays homage

From left: Kryst attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City; Miss USA Cheslie Kryst speaks at NYFW: The Talks, The Evolving Standard of Beauty presented by The Miss Universe Organization during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss USA titleholder Cheslie Kryst died from the 60th floor of the Orion Building onto the 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York.

Hours before her death, the 30-year-old lawyer wrote a portent on her social media account that read, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

Just last month, Cheslie was her bubbly self in Eilat, Israel doing her anchor and jury duties for the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe organization wrote a moving eulogy for Cheslie.

It read, "The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organization's are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

The post further said, "If you are struggling with suicide thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, please seek help by calling the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org."

It was not apparent at all that the beauty queen was dealing with any serious problems. It seemed she was having the time of her life. In fact, days before her demise, she was extolling the virtues of her current advocation as against the legal profession on social media.

Cheslie's family said in a statement, "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined."

Fare thee well, Cheslie! You have finally found the peace you sought.

