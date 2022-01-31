'Our hearts are broken': 'Extra' honors Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

From left: Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza and Cheslie Kryst pose onstage at the 69th Miss Universe competition at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 titleholder and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. She was 30 years old.

New York police said in a statement that a 30-year-old female was found unconscious and unresponsive on the ground outside the address 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. EMS was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was found at approximately 7:00 a.m. last Sunday.

Police later identified the body as Kryst, who lived at the address.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the statement said.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

TV show "Extra" released a separate statement to share its condolences with Kryst's family and friends, reading, "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff."

Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.