

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Our hearts are broken': 'Extra' honors Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 11:25am





 
'Our hearts are broken': 'Extra' honors Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst
From left: Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza and Cheslie Kryst pose onstage at the 69th Miss Universe competition at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 
AFP / Getty Images / Rodrigo Varela
 


MANILA, Philippines — Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 titleholder and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. She was 30 years old.


New York police said in a statement that a 30-year-old female was found unconscious and unresponsive on the ground outside the address 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. EMS was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was found at approximately 7:00 a.m. last Sunday.


Police later identified the body as Kryst, who lived at the address. 


Her family confirmed her death in a statement.


"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the statement said.


"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."


TV show "Extra" released a separate statement to share its condolences with Kryst's family and friends, reading, "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff."


Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year. 


 










 









BEAUTY QUEEN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Is your sign lucky in the Year of the Water Tiger?




By Pat-P Daza |
12 hours ago 


Last week, I wrote about what to expect in the Year of the Water Tiger. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Morissette & Dave&rsquo;s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding







Morissette & Dave’s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding



By Leah C. Salterio |
12 hours ago 


Asia’s Phoenix Morissette Amon was a blushing and beautiful June bride.








Entertainment
fbtw













 Julius Babao shares story behind decision to move to TV5







Julius Babao shares story behind decision to move to TV5



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


Veteran newscaster Julius Babao surprised not a few viewers when he announced, at the very start of 2022, that he was leaving...








Entertainment
fbtw













Paulo Avelino admits being the third party in a relationship







Paulo Avelino admits being the third party in a relationship



By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark |
4 days ago 


Paulo pleaded guilty as the third party in a relationship.








Entertainment
fbtw













Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino








Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Actor Carlo Aquino's partner Trina Candaza wrote a cryptic post on social media, fueling speculation that the couple’s...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience
 






Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Kapamilya actress Maris Racal revealed that she auditioned for the Darna role that eventually went to Jane de Leon. ...








Entertainment
fbtw













Janet Jackson documentary offers skin-deep account of superstar's rise







Janet Jackson documentary offers skin-deep account of superstar's rise

 

2 hours ago 


It's also teased that she will offer her side of the story surrounding the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" when Justin Timberlake...








Entertainment
fbtw













Netflix must face 'Queen's Gambit' lawsuit, US judge rules







Netflix must face 'Queen's Gambit' lawsuit, US judge rules



2 hours ago 


A Georgian former chess world champion's $5-million lawsuit against Netflix will go ahead after she claimed she was defamed...








Entertainment
fbtw













How Rob Gomez caught the acting bug







How Rob Gomez caught the acting bug



By Jerry Donato |
12 hours ago 


Rob Gomez has the makings of a leading man or a versatile actor. 








Entertainment
fbtw













John Arcilla, Sid Lucero admire each other&rsquo;s acting & work ethic







John Arcilla, Sid Lucero admire each other’s acting & work ethic



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 day ago 


John Arcilla on Sid Lucero: ‘Andami mong makukuhang resources, on and off the camera, and he plays around. That’s...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with