

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Big Night scores big at MMFF 2021 awards night
 


Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2021 | 12:00am





 
Big Night scores big at MMFF 2021 awards night
From left: Metro Manila Filmfest 2021 Best Actor Christian Bables with Big Night co-star Nico Antonio and MMFF Best Director Jun Lana.
STAR / File
 


It was indeed a “big night” for dark comedy film Big Nightbagging eight awards at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival’s (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held Monday night at SM Aura in Taguig City.


The list of awards for Big Night includes: Christian Bables as Best Actor; Jun Robles Lana as Best Director and Best Screenplay; John Arcilla as Best Supporting Actor; Carlo Mendoza for Best Cinematography; and Teresa Barrozo for Best Musical Score. It also won the Best Picture and Gender Sensitivity Award.


Big Night tells the story of a gay beautician, Dharna (played by Bables), who discovered that his name is on a drug watchlist. Fearing for his life, he asked the help of his community members to clear his name.


The Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla starrer Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Waray for Whether the Weather is Fine) also won several awards, including Best Actress for Santos-Concio; newbie Rans Rifol as Best Supporting Actress; Second Best Picture; Best Visual Effects; Whammy Alcazaren as Best Production Design; Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award; and Special Jury Prize for Padilla.


Action-packed A Hard Day, starring Dingdong Dantes, was named Third Best Picture. It also won Best Sound for Albert Michael Idioma; Best Editing for Law Fajardo; and the FPJ Award.


On the other hand, Best Original Theme Song was awarded to Louie Ignacio for Umulan Man o Umaraw from Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw; Best Short Film Content Creator for Pio Balbuena’s Kandado; Best Float for Huwag Kang Lalabas; Marichu Vera Perez Memorial Award for Rosa Rosal; Natatanging Gawad MMFF for the late Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Danilo Lim and late National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera.


Despite the reported low turnout of moviegoers for MMFF entries, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said, quoting cinema operators, the Dec. 25 opening was “the highest-grossing day since cinemas have re-opened amid the pandemic and not even the big Hollywod films, like Eternals, are able to approximate the gross that MMFF 2021 has generated so far.”


“In fact, the first day gross alone this year covered one-third of the total MMFF Online gross (in its entire run) last year. With more people going to the cinemas by the day, in the first three to four days, we can surpass the total gross last year. Plus, there is no major piracy-related problems now,” he added in his Facebook post.


The fact that the MMFF was pushed through despite the pandemic could be considered a huge achievement in show business and this was the first step to bring back the confidence of the people and producers in the entertainment industry that halted its operations for almost two years due to the pandemic, he explained.


Ferrer further urged everyone to show love and continue supporting Filipino films.


Other entries at the 47th edition of the annual MMFF, organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), are Love at First Stream, Nelia and The Exorsis.


 










 









MMFF

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full list&nbsp;







Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full list 



By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark |
7 hours ago 


Veteran performers Charo Santos -Concio and Christian Bables led the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival awards night last December...








Entertainment
fbtw













Songs for the New Year







Songs for the New Year



By Baby A. Gil |
1 day ago 


Another year is ready to come to an end. We are now looking forward to an enjoyable, productive, exciting and most of all...








Entertainment
fbtw













Director marriesactual events with personal recollections in Charo-Daniel starrer







Director marriesactual events with personal recollections in Charo-Daniel starrer



By Jerry Donato |
2 days ago 


Situated near the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines is annually visited by around 20 typhoons. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Action thriller from start to finish







Action thriller from start to finish



By Leah C. Salterio |
2 days ago 


“If anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.” — Murphy’s Law.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vall&eacute;e passes away at 58







'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at 58



2 days ago 


Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee "Dallas Buyers Club" and the multi-awarded...








Entertainment
fbtw







 


Latest









Ring in the New Year musically with STILL







Ring in the New Year musically with STILL



By Jerry Donato |
54 minutes ago 


STILL is in its final stretch this Friday, Dec. 31. Its last episode will be available to all at 8 p.m. on Ticket2Me before...








Entertainment
fbtw













Bae Doona is not one to back down from any challenge







Bae Doona is not one to back down from any challenge



By Nathalie Tomada |
54 minutes ago 


Not one to back down from any challenge, South Korean star Bae Doona looked back on some of the lengths she went to in the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Ogie recalls late dad&rsquo;s COVID-19 battle, honors frontliners






 
Ogie recalls late dad’s COVID-19 battle, honors frontliners



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
54 minutes ago 


Ogie Alcasid was emotional when he recounted his late father’s battle with the dreaded COVID-19 last year.








Entertainment
fbtw













Ivana Alawi among top 10 &lsquo;Most Beautiful Faces in the World&rsquo; for 2021







Ivana Alawi among top 10 ‘Most Beautiful Faces in the World’ for 2021



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
13 hours ago 


Another Filipino actress, Liza Soberano, ranked 18th on the list. She was no. 1 last 2017. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Rio Carnival, Glastonbury&nbsp;to return as key events in 2022







Rio Carnival, Glastonbury to return as key events in 2022



15 hours ago 


From the Rio Carnival to Glastonbury, here are the top entertainment events that are likely to mark the coming year.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with