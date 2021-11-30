Beauty pageants thrivingÂ despite pandemic

Beauty pageants thriving despite pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — With major pageants on the upswing, smaller platforms have joined the foray with their respective competitions - making November, December, and even January 2022 filled with up-and-coming international events.

After the Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization sent Shannon Tampon to Turkey to compete in the Miss Elite World international finals, another local entity sent Shane Tormes to compete in the Miss Global International 2021 that will culminate in Bali, Indonesia. This country will also send as delegate, Samar's Julie Tarrayo, to the Miss Multiverse pageant in the Dominican Republic.

After the above-mentioned contests, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio is currently competing in Phuket, Thailand for the final show on December 4. The day after, December 5, Samela Aubrey Godin, one of the finalists at the Miss World-Philippines 2021 pageant, and winner of the Goodwill Ambassador fast-track challenge, will be competing at the Gold Reef City Casino in Johannesburg, South Africa for the Miss Culture International title.

Besides Samantha, Beatrice Luigi Gomez is on a roll for Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel for the December 12 finals, and also Tracy Maureen Perez for her Miss World contest in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16.

After the year-end holidays, the pageant fever begins anew with a bevy of pageants that were calendared in early and mid-January.

Ilongga beauty Ruffa Nava was also handpicked to represent the country in the forthcoming Reina International del Cafe that's slated to happen on January 8, 2022 in Colombia - around the same time Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2021 Tatiana Austria will be competing at the Miss Eco Teen International 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

With Cinderella Faye Obeñita's triumph at the Miss InterContinental 2021 pageant in another Egyptian city, things look rosy for Austria in her forthcoming competition, that was also won by another Filipina - Roberta Tamondong - last year.

We wish all our representatives the best of luck in their respective competitions. Bring home the bacon, ladies!