Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach among Miss Universe 2021 bets' favorites

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization recently posted a video titled "Up Front: Inspiring Miss Universes" wherein several candidates were asked who their favorite winner was.

The Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez, as well as Mexico's Debora Hallal and El Salvador's Alejandra Gavidia, chose reigning queen Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Michelle Marie Colon of Puerto Rico chose her country's first winner - Marisol Malaret, who won in 1970, and was crowned by Philippines' very own Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz.

Julia Senning of The Netherlands chose her country's only winner, Angela Visser from 1989; while Israel's Noa Cochva chose her country's lone winner, Rina Messinger in 1976. Finland's Essi Unkuri chose both her country's winners - Armi Kuusela in 1952 and Anne Marie Pohtamo in 1975.

Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, Thailand's Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, and Ghana's Silvia Naa Norikur Commodore chose 2018's winner Catriona Gray from the Philippines.

Canada's Tamara Jemuovic, Iceland's Elisia Gaja Steinporsdottir, and Colombia's Valeria Ayos chose 1992 queen Michelle MacClean of Namibia.

Ecuador's Susy Sacoto Mendoza and Cristina Mariel Rios chose 2012 winner Olivia Culpo, while Venezuela's Luiseth Materan chose her country's 1986 winner, Barbara Palacios.

Cayman Islands' Georgina Medford and Ukraine's Anna Nephjakh chose 2017 queen Demi Leigh nel-Peters of South Africa, while Armenia's Nane Avetisyan chose 2006 winner Zuleyka Rivera of Puerto Rico.

South Africa's Lalela Mswane and Curacao's Shariengela Cuntje preferred Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach of the Philippines.

Bahamas' Chantel O'Brian chose 1998 winner Wendy Fitzwilliams of Trinidad and Tobago, while Namibia's Chelsi Shikongo and Kenya's Roshanara Ebrahim chose 2019 queen Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the coronation night on December 12. The 70th Miss Universe pageant will be beamed live from Eilat, Israel via A2Z's Kapamilya Channel on December 13 at 7 a.m.

RELATED: Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez safely arrives in Israel for Miss Universe 2021; pageant to continue despite Omicron