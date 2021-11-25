
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'We made magic': Gerald Anderson on working with Gigi de Lana
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 9:29am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'We made magic': Gerald Anderson on working with Gigi de Lana
Gerald Anderon and Gigi de Lana
Screengrab from iQiyi virtual press conference
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed how he guided online singing sensation Gigi de Lana on her first lead role for iQiyi’s “Hello Heart.”



At the virtual press conference of the show last Tuesday, Gerald said he made sure that Gigi was comfortable with him. 



“Hindi mo make-create 'yan lalo na sa sitwasyon ni Gigi, it's her first time. All you can do as partner niya, is to make her as comfortable as possible. We are in a very high pressure, sensitive, vulnerable environment,” Gerald said. 



“Kailangan comfortable siya. And then, let the rest happen. Sa awa ng Diyos, naging okay naman. We feel like we made magic. Sana maging magic siya sa December 15,” he added. 



 










 



Gerald also said that the Kapamilya network will be proud of Gigi. 



“ABS-CBN will be so proud of her. 'Yung mga fans sobrang magiging proud din sa kaniya. Kasi napapanood siya sa YouTube sa ginagawa niyang mga kanta, ito ibang platform,” he said. 



“Outstanding. Not just with the performance but also sa effort na binigay niya, 'yung passion na binigay niya. Alam mo talagang she cares for this. Malayo pa ang mararating sa platform na ito,” he added. 



Gigi, meanwhile, said that she felt the pressure in doing the project. 



“It's my first time doing this kasi puro kanta ako, di ba? Talagang na-pressure ako pero alam ko naman na gagawin ko 'yung best dito sa project na ito. I will give 100% para sa series na ito. Kahit first time ko ito, gagawin ko siyang parang 'di ko first time,” she said. 



“Hello Heart” premieres on December 15 exclusively and for free on the iQiyi app. 



ABS-CBN and global streaming service iQiyi are joining forces to bring the stories and talent of Filipinos to the global stage. The two content giants announced last Tuesday their first major partnership for the production of original shows for iQiyi’s subscribers worldwide. ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes and iQiyi Philippines country manager Sherwin Dela Cruz signed the multi-title content deal that includes “Saying Goodbye,” “Hello, Heart," and "Lyric and Beat," the first local originals of iQiyi in Southeast Asia. They were joined by Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal and iQiyi Philippines marketing supervisor Andrea Reyes.



