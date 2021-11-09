Sharon Cuneta officially joins 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta officially joined ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

Sharon was welcomed into the series earlier today by ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, TV Production Head Laurenti Dyogi, Dreamscape Entertainment Head Deo Endrinal and "Ang Probinsyano" star and director Coco Martin.

The welcoming was followed by a story conference where they discussed her upcoming role in the series.

Dreamscape Entertainment took to their Facebook account to welcome Sharon in the show.

“Welcome sa FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, Ms. Sharon Cuneta! Karangalan ng longest-running teleserye na maging bahagi ng star-studded cast ang nag iisang Megastar,” it wrote.

Sharon's inclusion in the show was part of the show’s 6th anniversary. It remains to be seen if Sharon’s character will be Cardo’s friend or foe.

Last week, “Ang Probinyano” teased that a "Mega" addition to the show is coming.

Rumors of her involvement in the show began in August after she re-posted photo of Coco with Julia Montes who at the time had just been announced as Coco's new leading lady in the show.

