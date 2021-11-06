From XXL to medium: Sharon Cuneta shares 5-year fitness journey

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta continued her weight loss journey as she is now size medium.

In Dr. Aivee’s Instagram account, Sharon was looking slimmer after her half a decade journey.

“Look at her! From XXL to MEDIUM. It’s been a long 5-year journey of weight loss & healthier you at the @theaiveeclinic and it’s so worth it. So proud of you,” she wrote.

Dr. Z Teo also shared photos of the slimmer Megastar on Instagram.

“It makes our hearts jump with Joy to see how thin, healthy, young and energetic she is now after losing all those weight and inches,” Dr. Z wrote.

Meanwhile, Sharon is reported to be joining the longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

Sa pagpapatuloy ng ika-6 na anibersaryo ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano siguradong MEGAganda pa ang gabi niyo! ?? Abangan! pic.twitter.com/EsrQXN4BW5 — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) November 2, 2021

She is expected to meet the press about her apprearance on the show next week.