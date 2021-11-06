
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
From XXL to medium: Sharon Cuneta shares 5-year fitness journey
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 4:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
From XXL to medium: Sharon Cuneta shares 5-year fitness journey
Sharon Cuneta with Dr. Aivee and Dr. Z Teo
Dr. Z Teo via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta continued her weight loss journey as she is now size medium. 



In Dr. Aivee’s Instagram account, Sharon was looking slimmer after her half a decade journey.  



“Look at her! From XXL to MEDIUM. It’s been a long 5-year journey of weight loss & healthier you at the @theaiveeclinic and it’s so worth it. So proud of you,” she wrote. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Dr Aivee (@draivee)








Dr. Z Teo also shared photos of the slimmer Megastar on Instagram. 



“It makes our hearts jump with Joy to see how thin, healthy, young and energetic she is now after losing all those weight and inches,” Dr. Z wrote. 



Meanwhile, Sharon is reported to be joining the longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."  






She is expected to meet the press about her apprearance on the show next week.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Entertainment
