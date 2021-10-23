
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Bieber, Keaton portray grief, hope & forever love in Ghost video
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bieber, Keaton portray grief, hope & forever love in Ghost video
The video is shot against the chicest of settings, the aspirational lifestyle of money coupled with good taste. Justin Bieber takes the lead as the nice young man and in keeping with the stylish surroundings, he is the perfect fashion plate. But, note that even chicer is his co-star, the lovely actress and fashion icon Diane Keaton.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Thanks to the video for his new single release Ghost, Justin Bieber has just become the most wanted grandson in the world. Why so? He goes shopping at Gucci for his grandmother. Who would not want a grandson like that? I do.



I do not know how the real-life Bieber is with his grand folks, but if the video directed by Colin Tilley is any indication, then he must be a sweet, loving, doting and most of all, generous grandson.



Ghost is a song about coping with the death of a loved one. I would have thought that an unlikely subject for a young star like Bieber. Too serious. But it comes off very well. Done in his simple laidback style but affecting just the same, Ghost effortlessly juggles grief and hope while depicting forever love.



Since the love that you left is all that I get



I want you to know that if I can’t be close to you



I settle for the ghost of you



I miss you more than life. (More than life)



The video is shot against the chicest of settings, the aspirational lifestyle of money coupled with good taste. Of course, Bieber takes the lead as the nice young man and in keeping with the stylish surroundings, he is the perfect fashion plate. But, note that even chicer is his co-star, the lovely actress and fashion icon Diane Keaton.



Remember her in Annie Hall? Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in that movie. At the same time, she also set a fashion trend. Hats, little vests, neckties, boots, the eyeglasses, etc. The plot of Annie Hall seems dated in retrospect but the fashion influence lingers and takes center stage from time to time.



And that is how Keaton comes across in the Ghost video. As Bieber’s grieving grandmother, she is so tres chic as far as her wardrobe is concerned. Comme des Garcon, Aime Leon Dore, which Bieber matches with St. Laurent, Vuitton and others. You can expect sales of hats and belts to perk up after seeing how Keaton looks in them. You can also add pearl necklaces in men’s clothing stores as Bieber sports one throughout the video.



Ghost is the latest in a series of strategic moves calculated to keep Bieber top of mind as today’s biggest music star. It is a fact that he has matured into an incredible artist with an uncanny knowledge of what will sell and how to sell it. He has the goods.



But even the most commercial music needs the right media push. Bieber gets that with everything he does. Whoever is behind this campaign is a genius. Beliebers respond by spending time and money on his music resulting in billions in sales.



Bieber now has 95 billion in streams and 70 million albums sold. And still streaming and selling. He leads Spotify Global with 75 million monthly listeners. The kid who once busked on the streets of Toronto is now a huge success.



Aside from Ghost, there are three more singles released out of his album Justice. These are Red Eye, Angels Speak and a song for his wife titled Hailey. With these, the album, which has been streamed nine billion times globally, is now titled Justice: The Complete Edition.



Then, there is the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael Ratner. This takes viewers through a month in Bieber’s life while he is putting together his first live concert in three years and up to the actual show itself.



So it is backstage, onstage, at home with Hailey, working with his team until the culmination at the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton for the T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve with Justine Bieber concert last Dec. 31, 2020. Of course, it was done all with strict anti-COVID-19 protocols in place.



There were only 240 invited guests in the venue but the concert was streamed to millions all over the world. That audience just got bigger last week when Amazon made the concert available online. That was another shrewd but I must say right move for Bieber.



Am now keeping watch on what he will do next and on which guys around will be wearing pearl necklaces and also on grannies with a high fashion wardrobe.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JUSTIN BIEBER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s former associate Jayke Joson responded to Annabelle Rama's Twitter rant yesterday, calling the talent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla called out veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin after Cristy alleged that Kylie was always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stop your lies&rsquo;: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stop your lies’: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Princess Paulino, believed to be the cousin of actress Kylie Padilla, lashed out against Kylie’s ex-husband, Aljur Abrenica,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo ready to tie the knot?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo ready to tie the knot?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian recently talked about marriage plans with girlfriend Bianca Manalo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: police
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: police


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Aswang,” a documentary about the bloody drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, made history as the first documentary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
One Direction member Harry Styles made headlines this week as he is reportedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
When more celebs, athletes and beauty queens try their luck in politics, many can’t help but ask if they’re only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez released their prenup video and photos on social media.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aces & Queens produces 8 new winners, 6 titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aces & Queens produces 8 new winners, 6 titles


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Since its inception in 2001, Aces & Queens has been known for training and producing world-class beauty queens such as Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with