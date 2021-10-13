In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay released their full prenuptial photoshoot.

In a document the couple sent to Philstar.com last night, the pair shared their sexy photos shot by celebrity lensman Pat Dy.

"For the concept of the shoot, we wanted a '90s romantic mood that represented the couple's love," Danel Calixto, Ellen's manager, told Philstar.com in a text message.

"It is raw, spontaneous and fun. The shoot location is very special for the couple because this is where they went out of town with their friends for the first time. Its an ode to the ‘first date.' It is where it all started."

Pat Dy Ellen and Derek at their prenup shoot

Pat Dy Ellen and Derek at their prenup shoot

Pat Dy Ellen and Derek at their prenup shoot

Pat Dy Ellen and Derek at their prenup shoot

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

Pat Dy

RELATED: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers