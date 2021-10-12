Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared teasers of their prenup photos.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Ellen and Derek posted photos of each other wearing matching beige outfits in a backdrop of a field with tall grass.

"Hey D!" Ellen wrote in the caption.

"Hey E!" Derek wrote.

In another post, the couple shared more photos with each other photographed by renowned wedding photographer Pat Dy.

"My forever D," Ellen wrote.

"Can't wait love!!" Derek said.

In a text message to Philstar.com, Ellen's camp said that the photos are just teasers and not yet the couple's official prenup shots.

Ellen and Derek got engaged last March 30 after becoming a couple on February.

They earlier said that they will tie the knot before the year ends.

