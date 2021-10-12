
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 11:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Pat Dy via Ellen Adarna's Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared teasers of their prenup photos.



In their respective Instagram accounts, Ellen and Derek posted photos of each other wearing matching beige outfits in a backdrop of a field with tall grass. 



"Hey D!" Ellen wrote in the caption.



"Hey E!" Derek wrote. 



 

















 



In another post, the couple shared more photos with each other photographed by renowned wedding photographer Pat Dy. 



"My forever D," Ellen wrote. 



"Can't wait love!!" Derek said.



 










 










 



In a text message to Philstar.com, Ellen's camp said that the photos are just teasers and not yet the couple's official prenup shots.



Ellen and Derek got engaged last March 30 after becoming a couple on February. 



They earlier said that they will tie the knot before the year ends. 



RELATED: 'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEREK RAMSAY
                                                      ELLEN ADARNA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban fired back at basher who body-shamed her for wearing pink. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame will not run for any position in the upcoming May 2022 elections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebs, athletes & beauty queens try luck in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebs, athletes & beauty queens try luck in politics


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Several local showbiz personalities, beauty queens, athletes and broadcasters are trying their luck in politics in the coming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Action star Jeric Raval reacted on Aljur Abrenica’s courtship to his daughter AJ Raval. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for party-list representat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jeremy Wade searches for more elusive creatures in Unknown Waters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jeremy Wade searches for more elusive creatures in Unknown Waters


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It all began about 40 years ago. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A dining place where &lsquo;East meets West&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A dining place where ‘East meets West’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s to the brave entrepreneurs, who have the courage to start new businesses during the pandemic! 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 R. Kelly victim: 'I want remorse from him'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
R. Kelly victim: 'I want remorse from him'


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A young victim of sexual predator R. Kelly said Friday his conviction in a US court had freed her from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing can stop Han So Hee in Netflix&rsquo;s My Name
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing can stop Han So Hee in Netflix’s My Name


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
One of K-drama’s fastest-rising stars Han So Hee plays a woman who can’t be stopped in her quest to avenge her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with