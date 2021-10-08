
































































 




   

   









Arjo Atayde files COC for Quezon City congressman
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 2:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arjo Atayde files COC for Quezon City congressman
Actor Arjo Atayde with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
ONE News
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman of Quezon City first district in the 2022 elections on Friday. 



He was accompanied by his mother Sylvia Sanchez and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. 



Arjo will be running under the local Serbisyo ng Bayan Party of the incumbent Quezon City mayor. 



Last June, Arjo donated service vehicles to Quezon City. 






Arjo was hailed as best actor in the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in "Bagman."



He tested positive for COVID-19 last August while shooting his film in Baguio. 






Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

