Entertainment
                        
LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 12:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis
In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4. 
Nice Print Photography
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Paolo Contis. 



In the teaser video of Boy Abunda’s “The Interviewer,” the veteran host asked LJ: “Ang separation niyo ni Paolo, was it mutual?”





“It was so difficult, it was so painful,” LJ answered emotionally.



“Kung hindi lang malakas ’yung pananampalataya ko sa Panginoon, hindi ko alam kung saan ako pupulutin,” she added. 



 






 



When asked who between them asked for the breakup, LJ said it was Paolo. 



"Matagal ko nang nararamdaman na parang nakahiwalay na siya sa amin,” she said. 



Paolo recently unfollowed LJ as he deleted all her photos on Instagram, fueling speculations that the Kapuso couple broke up. 



Their daughter Summer's photos, however, are still on the social media site. —Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel via YouTube  



