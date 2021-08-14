




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce
Michelle Madrigal, Troy Woolfolk and daughter
Instagram/Michelle Madrigal 

                     

                        

                           
Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 1:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Michelle Madrigal revealed that she and husband Troy Woolfolk are now separated while going through a divorce. 



In her Instagram account, Michelle said they remained friends and co-parents to their daughter Anika. 



“Here it is… Y’all have been asking us for awhile now…We didn’t have to but we’ve shared our lives with y’all in the past so here we are today,” she said. 



“@twoolf29 and I have been separated and are going through divorce. Of course, we have remained friends and co-parents to our beautiful daughter Anika. We only wanted to share this to be transparent due to the amount of DM’s and comments we get from y’all,” she added. 










Michelle also said that they will always love each other and cherish the good times. 



“We hope that y’all can give us the space and respect with our decision. We thank y’all for all the love and support you have given The Woolfolk family. We will always have love for each other and cherish the good times rather than the bad ones,” she said.



Troy also released a statement on his Instagram account, saying he will always love Michelle because she is the mother of his daughter. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Troy Woolfolk (@twoolf29)








“We have separated… So please stop asking. It’s a shame that I even have to make this post but a lot of people have been so dang intrusive in my life and not letting me live so I felt forced to validate something that is really none of their business,” he said. 



“We have no drama we are still cool. I will always love @mitch_madrigal cause she is the mother of my child that we will co-parent together. I still love everyone in her family and will continue to treat them like my own,” he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MICHELLE MADRIGAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the first hurdle that these ladies have to overcome is the Runway Challenge.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iza finally gets to play Darna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iza finally gets to play Darna


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim and Jerald share secret to a strong relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim and Jerald share secret to a strong relationship


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marflori |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is not just superstar Jennifer Aniston who annihilated people in her weekly routine because of refusing to take the jab....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes began her training for his role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares flew to Poland very recently to represent the country in the international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anne Curtis acknowledged that her daughter, Dahlia, takes much of her looks from husband, restaurateur/food vlogger Erwan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the fashion of Philippine showbiz, Julie Anne San Jose is given a new "moniker" by her home network, GMA-7. They explain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Global Pinoy Music movement to push Filipino talents to world stage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Global Pinoy Music movement to push Filipino talents to world stage


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Warner Music Philippines (WMP) has officially launched its Global Pinoy Music (GLOPM) movement, a project that aims to showcase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with