Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Michelle Madrigal revealed that she and husband Troy Woolfolk are now separated while going through a divorce.

In her Instagram account, Michelle said they remained friends and co-parents to their daughter Anika.

“Here it is… Y’all have been asking us for awhile now…We didn’t have to but we’ve shared our lives with y’all in the past so here we are today,” she said.

“@twoolf29 and I have been separated and are going through divorce. Of course, we have remained friends and co-parents to our beautiful daughter Anika. We only wanted to share this to be transparent due to the amount of DM’s and comments we get from y’all,” she added.

Michelle also said that they will always love each other and cherish the good times.

“We hope that y’all can give us the space and respect with our decision. We thank y’all for all the love and support you have given The Woolfolk family. We will always have love for each other and cherish the good times rather than the bad ones,” she said.

Troy also released a statement on his Instagram account, saying he will always love Michelle because she is the mother of his daughter.

“We have separated… So please stop asking. It’s a shame that I even have to make this post but a lot of people have been so dang intrusive in my life and not letting me live so I felt forced to validate something that is really none of their business,” he said.

“We have no drama we are still cool. I will always love @mitch_madrigal cause she is the mother of my child that we will co-parent together. I still love everyone in her family and will continue to treat them like my own,” he added.