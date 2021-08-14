Kim and Jerald share secret to a strong relationship

It is not just superstar Jennifer Aniston who annihilated people in her weekly routine because of refusing to take the jab. Even here in the Philippines, local celebrities are also voicing out concerns over colleagues they won’t name but who wouldn’t like to do his or her part to help stop the wild spread of the virus, especially with the presence of the Delta variant.

Thespian couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina were very passionate about sharing their disappointment, “Ginagalang pa namin tapos anti-vaxxer so parang kami oh wow?! I don’t want to judge and hindi ko pa naririnig opinion niya but oh wow! Really?” Kim added, “bakit? May ganong bigat iyong tanong ko.”

The Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) aside, Jerald and Kim are very cautious about protecting themselves and the society as they are in their micro bubble by choice because it has just been a week since they were fully vaccinated. And they’re waiting for the two-week full effect of the vaccine before they open up slowly to the outside world.

Jerald and Kim are very passionate about sharing with this columnist their disappointment over anti-vaxxers.

Both of them decided to stay under one roof since the start of the lockdown last year. Jerald added that like many people, he has not yet seen so many of his inner circle friends in over a year and an added pre-requisite of having the full dose is needed for a safe and low-risk get-together, “Ang dami kong kaibigan na madalas mag-aya pero sinasabi ko na lang na magkikita rin tayo ayusin lang natin itong panahon na ito,” he said. “Iyong gusto ko naman sa mga iyon ngayon sila na mismo nagsasabi o nag-message sa’kin na Je, fully vaxxed na kami, ah.”

The couple of seven years are very blessed to have many projects during this pandemic together. KimJe recently promoted Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam, and yesterday, their new movie Ikaw at Ako at Ang Ending was dropped on Vivamax: “It’s a trip! Isa siyang malaking trip! Halo halo iyong emosyon na mararamdaman dito kapag pinanuod, tapos parang may inaabangan ka na something na akala mo na achieve mo na pero hindi pa pala.”

The movie was produced by Viva Entertainment with the couple in mind. It was written and directed by Irene Villamor, who is their good friend. That made KimJe feel very special.

According to Kim, because it felt like her request for a hard-hitting emotional piece was heard by her Viva family, “people are going to wait for us to say something funny and story-wise like what Jerald said it’s going to be a trip because theme song pa lang namin is Hatid,” adding, “meaning ihahatid namin kayo sa ibat-ibang klaseng emosyon.”

Jerald stressed the pressure for both of them to deliver in the film by saying, “May extra effort kami and dedication para mapatunayan na worth it na kami iyong kinuha kasi action, drama at romance ito.”

With the number of projects in theater and onscreen, Kim and Jerald have proven how expert they are in separating their personal and professional lives. After ECQ though, expect both of them to welcome fans in their personal space as they plan to give their opinions on certain relationship and life-related topics via podcasting.“Gusto namin ipakita iyong dynamics ng mag-jowa pero mag-bestfriend. Iyong alam mo na pwede tayo mag-away sa podcast ah! Pwedeng magkaiba iyong opinion niyo kahit mag-jowa kayo.”

A secret to their strong relationship goes with the saying that they always agree to disagree, “Every night, kung paano kami mag-usap ni Jerald ay parang podcast at gusto namin ibahagi iyon,” Kim said. “At the end of the day, we compromise but we have our own points that we understand each other naman.”