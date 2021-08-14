




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Kim and Jerald share secret to a strong relationship
The couple of seven years are very blessed to have many projects during this pandemic together. KimJe recently promoted Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam, and yesterday, their new movie Ikaw at Ako at Ang Ending was dropped on Vivamax: “It’s
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Kim and Jerald share secret to a strong relationship

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            !hola - MJ Marflori (The Philippine Star) - August 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
It is not just superstar Jennifer Aniston who annihilated people in her weekly routine because of refusing to take the jab. Even here in the Philippines, local celebrities are also voicing out concerns over colleagues they won’t name but who wouldn’t like to do his or her part to help stop the wild spread of the virus, especially with the presence of the Delta variant.



Thespian couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina were very passionate about sharing their disappointment, “Ginagalang pa namin tapos anti-vaxxer so parang kami oh wow?! I don’t want to judge and hindi ko pa naririnig opinion niya but oh wow! Really?” Kim added, “bakit? May ganong bigat iyong tanong ko.”



The Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) aside, Jerald and Kim are very cautious about protecting themselves and the society as they are in their micro bubble by choice because it has just been a week since they were fully vaccinated. And they’re waiting for the two-week full effect of the vaccine before they open up slowly to the outside world.







Jerald and Kim are very passionate about sharing with this columnist their disappointment over anti-vaxxers.







Both of them decided to stay under one roof since the start of the lockdown last year. Jerald added that like many people, he has not yet seen so many of his inner circle friends in over a year and an added pre-requisite of having the full dose is needed for a safe and low-risk get-together, “Ang dami kong kaibigan na madalas mag-aya pero sinasabi ko na lang na magkikita rin tayo ayusin lang natin itong panahon na ito,” he said. “Iyong gusto ko naman sa mga iyon ngayon sila na mismo nagsasabi o nag-message sa’kin na Je, fully vaxxed na kami, ah.”



The couple of seven years are very blessed to have many projects during this pandemic together. KimJe recently promoted Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam, and yesterday, their new movie Ikaw at Ako at Ang Ending was dropped on Vivamax: “It’s a trip! Isa siyang malaking trip! Halo halo iyong emosyon na mararamdaman dito kapag pinanuod, tapos parang may inaabangan ka na something na akala mo na achieve mo na pero hindi pa pala.”



The movie was produced by Viva Entertainment with the couple in mind. It was written and directed by Irene Villamor, who is their good friend. That made KimJe feel very special.



According to Kim, because it felt like her request for a hard-hitting emotional piece was heard by her Viva family, “people are going to wait for us to say something funny and story-wise like what Jerald said it’s going to be a trip because theme song pa lang namin is Hatid,” adding, “meaning ihahatid namin kayo sa ibat-ibang klaseng emosyon.”



Jerald stressed the pressure for both of them to deliver in the film by saying, “May extra effort kami and dedication para mapatunayan na worth it na kami iyong kinuha kasi action, drama at romance ito.”



With the number of projects in theater and onscreen, Kim and Jerald have proven how expert they are in separating their personal and professional lives. After ECQ though, expect both of them to welcome fans in their personal space as they plan to give their opinions on certain relationship and life-related topics via podcasting.“Gusto namin ipakita iyong dynamics ng mag-jowa pero mag-bestfriend. Iyong alam mo na pwede tayo mag-away sa podcast ah! Pwedeng magkaiba iyong opinion niyo kahit mag-jowa kayo.”



A secret to their strong relationship goes with the saying that they always agree to disagree, “Every night, kung paano kami mag-usap ni Jerald ay parang podcast at gusto namin ibahagi iyon,” Kim said. “At the end of the day, we compromise but we have our own points that we understand each other naman.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JENNIFER ANISTON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cast as among the four young leads are Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iza finally gets to play Darna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iza finally gets to play Darna


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the first hurdle that these ladies have to overcome is the Runway Challenge.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Global Pinoy Music movement to push Filipino talents to world stage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Global Pinoy Music movement to push Filipino talents to world stage


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Warner Music Philippines (WMP) has officially launched its Global Pinoy Music (GLOPM) movement, a project that aims to showcase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lizzo claps back at haters with Rumors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lizzo claps back at haters with Rumors


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lizzo is no stranger to outrageous rumors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost Month: Alessandra de Rossi OKs ghosting, says Piolo is 'ghosting in the flesh'
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost Month: Alessandra de Rossi OKs ghosting, says Piolo is 'ghosting in the flesh'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Alessandra de Rossi joked that Piolo Pascual is the real definition of “ghosting.” 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Liza Soberano exposes 'fake news' about 'desperately begging' to buy her products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Liza Soberano exposes 'fake news' about 'desperately begging' to buy her products


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano debunked rumors that she’s been e-mailing people to beg for them to buy products from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with