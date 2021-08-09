ParaÃ±aque bet bags Miss Philippines Earth 2021Â in virtual ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City representative Naelah Ashorbaji bested 65 other hopefuls to emerge as the new Miss Philippines Earth titleholder in a virtual competition format.

"I would like to thank everyone who supported me through my difficult journey. I really wanted to be Miss Philippines Earth," blurted the teary-eyed beauty after being informed she won the crown.

Ameera Almamari of Atimonan Quezon was named Miss Philippines Air 2021.

Rocel Angelah Songano of Iloilo City was proclaimed Miss Philippines Water 2021. She was one of the top three eco-videos, winning the slot for the Visayas region.

Roni Meneses of Mandaluyong City was announced Miss Philippines Fire 2021 while while Sofia Lopez Galve was named Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2021. Meneses qualified through the online poll.

The other candidates who made the cut to the semi-final round were:

Amira Aisha Qamhawe (Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat - winning the eco-video for Mindanao)

Zenneth Khan (Cordon, Isabela - winning the eco-video for Luzon)

Xyra Ballesteros (Nagtipunan, Quirino)

Louise Theunis (Carrascal, Surigao del Sur)

Gail Ventic (Angeles, Pampanga)

Verna Abby Catusalem (Baler, Aurora)

Charissa Rama (Moalboal, Cebu)

Alexandra Salazar (Cotabato City)

Mia Jane Salisbury (Talisay City)

Myrizza Borja (Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay)

The show began by presenting all the candidates in three batches of 22, featuring them in a montage of denim wear, swimsuit and evening gown, prior to the announcement of the Top 20.

Sixteen of the girls qualified through the round of virtual challenges, three from the eco-video challenge, and one from the online votes on the Ecosystem app.

The announcement of the Top 10 ushered in the final interview, where each finalist, after being called, answered the same question for 30 seconds.

After that was the swimwear parade, which led to the announcement of the winners.

The five other finalists were:

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Audrey Asuncion (Sto. Domingo, Albay)

Katheryn Tan Guipetacio (Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental)

Fatima Kaye Bisan (Malungon, Sarangani)

Riah de Ocampo (Silay City)

The Miss Earth Foundation also recognized the carbon footprint of some local government units (LGUs) in their inaugural Eco Awards. The pioneering recipients were Jagna (Bohol), Saguday (Quirino), Sta. Cruz (Davao del Sur) and Tanay (Rizal).

It also recognized the initiative to recycle plastic by the private sector. The brands that were singled out were Ayala Land, GCash, Cebuana Lhuillier, SM Green Bag and Unilever Philippines.

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2020 Ilyssa Marie Mendoza sent her farewell walk video from Australia, and was not physically present with the other queens at the Carousel Compound.

This year's selection committee was comprised of Michael Siefert, Carousel Productions executive VP Lorraine Schuck, weatherman Kim Atienza, Miss Earth 2018 Nguyen Phuong Khanh, TV personality Marc Nelson and Miss Earth 2020 Lindsey Coffey.

Ably hosted by Robbie Domingo, with the outgoing queens - Miss Philippines Earth 2020 Roxanne Allison Baeyens, Miss Philippines Air 2020 Patrixia Shirley Santos, Miss Philippines Water 2020 Gianna Margarita Llanes and Miss Philippines Fire 2020 Shayne Tormes - as anchors/commentators, the Miss Philippines Earth 2021 national finals was beamed to a nationwide audience through the A2Z Kapamilya Channel. A simultaneous stream was broadcast through Carousel Production's channels on YouTube and Facebook.